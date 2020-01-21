Brian Gale Named Vice President And Managing Director Of Booking/Show Marketing At The Boch Center

The Boch Center, one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions, announced today the appointment of Brian Gale as Vice President & Managing Director of Booking/Show Marketing. Mr. Gale has an accomplished background in live entertainment, with more than 25 years' experience on the venue, promoter, booking and marketing side of the entertainment industry. As part of the senior management team, Brian will be responsible for securing new music, comedy, dance, and variety artists and family shows at the Wang and Shubert Theatres, geared towards expanding the Center's current offerings.

"We are delighted to welcome Brian Gale to the Boch Center team," said Josiah A. Spaulding, Jr., President & CEO of the Boch Center. "With an extensive background in the entertainment industry, I am confident Brian will help increase our overall booking activity and help the Center continue to provide the Greater Boston community with diverse programming that represents artists of all genres."

Previously, Mr. Gale was the Vice President of Entertainment Programming at Prudential Center overseeing all booking and programming for concerts, family shows, private events and sporting events. He was an integral member of the team that opened the new $385,000,000 Prudential Center in the New York/New Jersey market and helped oversee brand creation for the venue. Over the past 12 years, Gale helped Prudential Center become one of the top performing arenas in the United States through diverse programming content and helping to increase year over year ticket sales. Prior to working for Prudential Center, he worked at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California as the Director of Marketing. He was also the Marketing Manager for House of Blues Concerts, Universal Amphitheatre in Hollywood, California.

"I'm thrilled to join Joe and the entire team at the Boch Center. Boston is one of the premier markets in the world and the Wang and Shubert Theatres are iconic venues that represent the best of what Boston offers in the live entertainment space. This is a wonderful opportunity for myself and my family, and I look forward to working with the local promoters, agents, community groups and arts organizations," Mr. Gale said.





