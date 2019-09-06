Boston Theater Celebrates Free Expression With BANNED TOGETHER- A CENSORSHIP CABARET

Patrick Gabridge, Eastern New England Regional Representative for the Dramatists Guild, announces the Boston performance of Banned Together: A Censorship Cabaret, in partnership with the Dramatists Legal Defense Fund and PEN America. Banned Together will run for one performance only on Monday, Sept. 23rd from 7-8:30 pm at the Boston Public Library, Main Branch (700 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116). Banned Together is a celebration of songs and scenes from shows that have been censored or challenged on America's stages. Award-winning Boston directors Ilyse Robbins and Weylin Symes helm the reading along with Music Director Matthew Stern, and featuring a cast of Boston-based professional actors. Free and open to the public, no advance tickets are needed.

The 4th Annual Banned Together will be performed during Banned Books Week, September 22-28, in cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, Philadelphia and St. Petersburg. Banned Together was created to raise awareness around issues of censorship and free expression in the theatre. The performances will feature selections from Cabaret, Chicago, An Octoroon, Rent, and Angels in America, among other notable works, with a libretto by DLDF president John Weidman (Assassins) and J.T. Rogers (Oslo, Blood and Gifts).

The Banned Together Boston area cast includes Amy Barker, Margaret Ann Brady, Christopher Chew, Taavon Gamble, Curly Glynn and Carolyn Saxon.

The Dramatists Guild of America is a membership association of playwrights, librettists, composers, and lyricists writing for the stage in the United States. Since its establishment in 1919, the mission of the Guild has been to provide its members with education, advocacy, opportunity, and community.

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund is a non-profit organization created by the Dramatists Guild to advocate for free expression in the dramatic arts and a vibrant public domain for all, and to educate the public about the industry standards surrounding theatrical production and about the protections afforded dramatists under copyright law. www.dldf.org. @TheDLDF

PEN America stands at the intersection of literature and human rights to protect free expression in the United States and worldwide. We champion the freedom to write, recognizing the power of the word to transform the world. Our mission is to unite writers and their allies to celebrate creative expression and defend the liberties that make it possible. www.pen.org.





