Boston Symphony Orchestra and New England Conservatory Launch 'BSO x NEC' Alliance

The Boston Symphony Orchestra and New England Conservatory have launched the BSO x NEC Alliance that formalizes and expands the artistic collaboration between these two iconic institutions.

Through an integrated approach to artist cultivation, content development, and shared use of campuses and venues, this first-of-its-kind alliance between a major symphony orchestra and a leading conservatory will fuel innovation and excellence in orchestral music in Boston and beyond.

While the Boston Symphony Orchestra and New England Conservatory have a long and storied history of collaboration, this alliance will strengthen programming and create new opportunities for students and artists to develop their talents and collaborate with world-class musicians across diverse settings. The NEC faculty has always included many BSO players (131 over the years), and currently, 50 BSO members have at least one NEC affiliation, whether as an alumnus, a current faculty member, or a parent of an NEC prep or college student.

The BSO x NEC Alliance will be publicly launched on the evening of Thursday, February 12, 2026, at Symphony Hall at the BSO's 7:30 p.m. concert. NEC students are invited to attend and to share in the inaugural moment of a landmark collaboration that expands artistic and educational pathways and affirms a shared commitment to excellence, access, and the transmission of musical tradition in the 21st century. The BSO concert features conductor-composer Esa-Pekka Salonen leading the U.S. premiere of his Horn Concerto with soloist Stefan Dohr (principal horn of the Berlin Philharmonic), Boccherini/Berio's Ritirata notturna di Madrid, and Bruckner's Symphony No. 4, Romantic. The Salonen program repeats on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at bso.org.

Opportunities Across the Musical Lifecycle

Through this collaboration, BSO patrons will experience fresh programming featuring emerging talent, while NEC students and alumni gain access to one of the world's great orchestras. The alliance also benefits the broader musical community through youth programs, professional development, and shared use of Boston's most prestigious performance venues.

Initial BSO x NEC Alliance Programs Include:

Young Artist Spotlight Series to showcase four NEC artists per season across BSO platforms.

BSO Guest Soloist Pathway for composers and conductors to engage with NEC through masterclasses, lectures, and rehearsals.

Chamber Music Mentorship with Boston Symphony Chamber Players to nurture structured collaboration and coaching opportunities at NEC.

Music Industry Speaker Series at NEC’s Jordan Hall featuring visiting managers, artists, and industry leaders.

A joint Honors Youth Chorus, offered at no cost to families, composed of local students ages 8-13 from the Greater Boston area’s children’s choirs, to receive exceptional choral training through NEC Prep’s Choral Department in preparation for one-of-a-kind performance opportunities with the BSO.

Ongoing collaborations include the "What I Hear" series, which features free, composer-curated chamber music programs by NEC students and conversations with BSO guest composers and artistic staff.