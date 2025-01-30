Boston Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2025 Tanglewood Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tanglewood has revealed details of its 2025 season, opening in late June. The 2025 Tanglewood season features more than 100 performances, including concerts and other events by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, and Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center (TMC) in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, and recital, chamber music, and Tanglewood Learning Institute (TLI) events in Ozawa Hall and at the Linde Center for Music and Learning. The Popular Artist Series offers the season’s first Shed concerts in late June and is highlighted again by James Taylor and his All-Star Band on July 3 and 4 (previously announced; tickets on sale now).

Performances Led by Andris Nelsons

In July, BSO Music Director and Head of Conducting at Tanglewood Andris Nelsons leads ten programs and two TLI/TMC Art of Conducting master classes in a schedule that shines a spotlight on a wide spectrum of musical guests and the festival’s rich tradition of presenting summertime concerts at their best since 1937.

The BSO’s Opening Weekend starts on Saturday, July 5, with an all-Rachmaninoff program with renowned pianist Daniil Trifonov performing the Piano Concerto No. 3, followed by Symphonic Dances. On Sunday afternoon Nelsons conducts an all-Beethoven program featuring Tanglewood favorite Yefim Bronfman in the Piano Concerto No. 3 along with the Leonore Overture No. 2 and Symphony No. 5 (July 6). On Monday evening Nelsons conducts the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra (TMCO) in Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 and two pieces from Smetana’s set of symphonic tone poems Má Vlast (Vysehrad and Vltava); the program also introduces this summer’s TMC Conducting Fellows, Yiran Zhao of Beijing and Leonard Weiss of Canberra, Australia (July 7).



In addition to the three Opening Weekend concerts described above, Andris Nelsons leads seven other BSO or TMCO performances in the Shed during July:

In collaboration with Bill Barclay’s Concert Theatre Works, Nelsons conducts Romeo and Juliet: A Theatrical Concert for Orchestra and Actors (July 11) featuring music of Prokofiev and others. Following up on his adaptations of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Peer Gynt, which also premiered at Tanglewood and Symphony Hall, this unique partnership features vocal soloists and actors performing various passages from the play, along with other creative dramaturgy designed to contribute to the tragic atmosphere of the familiar Shakespeare story.

Marking the 150th anniversary of Ravel’s birth, the brilliant Seong-Jin Cho performs the Piano Concerto in G and the Concerto for Left Hand on an all-French program that also offers Debussy’s Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun and La Mer (July 12). The first of two CDs of Cho’s Ravel recordings on the Deutsche Grammophon label was released on January 21 (the solo piano works), and his concerto recordings with the BSO and Nelsons will be released in late February. Following his July 12 performance with the BSO in the Shed, Cho continues the 150th anniversary celebration of Ravel with a recital of the complete solo piano works in Ozawa Hall on July 16.

In another major festival moment, and continuing Nelsons’ commitment to a concert-opera presentation each season at the Shed, is a performance of Puccini’s Tosca with soprano Kristine Opolais, tenor Seok Jong Baek as Cavaradossi (in his Tanglewood and BSO debuts), bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel as Scarpia, bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Sacristan, tenor Neal Ferreira as Spoletta, and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus (July 19). Nelsons last led Act II of Tosca in 2015 with a cast that featured Opolais and Terfel.

The annual Leonard Bernstein Memorial Concert brings the extraordinary Yuja Wang to perform Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the TMCO (July 20). The program also includes Berlioz’s vividly romantic Symphonie fantastique. Wang’s appearance coincides with the release of her 2024 Deutsche Grammophon recording with Nelsons and the BSO of Messiaen’s Turangalîla-Symphonie.

Young Spanish violinist María Dueñas, who became a global sensation after a series of first prizes at prestigious international competitions, including the 2021 Menuhin Violin Competition, makes her BSO and Tanglewood debuts with Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto (July 25). The BSO program also features Mendelssohn’s Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, J.S. Bach’s Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3, and Mahler’s valedictory Adagio from Symphony No. 10 (July 25).

One of Tanglewood’s most frequent and favorite guest artists, Emanuel Ax performs the world premiere of John Williams’ Piano Concerto composed especially for him on a BSO program that also offers Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (July 26). Williams’ new piano concerto follows a string of other important concert works by the film composer and Boston Pops Laureate Conductor that have received their premieres at Tanglewood, including the Violin Concerto No. 2 (2021), Highwood’s Ghost (2018), the song cycle Seven for Luck (1998), and Cello Concerto (1994), among many others.

The final Nelsons-led BSO concert of the 2025 season features his frequent collaborator Lang Lang in Saint-Saëns’ beloved Piano Concerto No. 2 in a program that includes Gabriela Ortiz’s exuberant La Calaca, for string orchestra, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Pastoral (July 27).

Acclaimed Guest Conductors and Artists

This season offers a parade of returning guest conductors and favorite guest artists performing with the BSO and TMCO, beginning with Esa-Pekka Salonen leading the BSO in a program of fellow Finn Pekka Kuusisto in Sibelius’ Violin Concerto on a program that also offers Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5 and Gabriella Smith’s Tumbleweed Contrails (July 13). Salonen returns the following day to conduct the TMCO in Ozawa Hall along with the TMC Conducting Fellows in a program that includes Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring (July 14), one of Salonen’s signature works, along with Ravel’s Suite from Mother Goose and Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2. This marks Salonen’s first Tanglewood appearance since his debut in 1985 (by coincidence 40 years ago to the day) and his first with the BSO since 2012.

The first woman to win the prestigious Donatella Flick Conducting Competition, rising star Elim Chan makes her Tanglewood debut conducting Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 and Korngold’s virtuosic Violin Concerto with acclaimed violinist Leonidas Kavakos (Aug. 2). Chan returns on August 5 to conduct the evening Tanglewood on Parade concert alongside Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart.

In a highlight of the season, a star-studded piano quartet comprised of pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, violist Antoine Tamestit, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma perform a special Shed concert of Beethoven’s music (Aug. 3). On the program are the composer’s popular Trio No. 4 in B-flat for piano, violin, and cello, as well as transcriptions of his Leonore Overture No. 3 and Symphony No. 3, Eroica. This concert is a sequel to an all-Beethoven chamber program performed by Kavakos, Ma, and Ax in 2023 to a sold-out Shed.

Colombian conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada, principal conductor of the RAI National Symphony Orchestra in Italy, conducts Dvořák’s much-beloved Symphony No. 9, From the New World, in his Tanglewood debut. The inimitable Joshua Bell joins to play Lalo’s spirited Symphonie espagnole, continuing the violinist’s long history of summer appearances at Tanglewood, having performed there each year since 1989 (Aug. 8). Orozco-Estrada also conducts the TMCO in a program of Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances, Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1, Classical, and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition alongside the TMC Conducting Fellows in Ozawa Hall on Aug. 11

Following his highly acclaimed Tanglewood debut last summer, BSO Assistant Conductor Samy Rachid conducts a crowd-pleasing program featuring the American premiere of French composer Camille Pépin’s Un Monde nouveau, Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, Scottish, and Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1 with Yo-Yo Ma (Aug. 10). It will be the first time at Tanglewood that Ma performs the cello concerto, the piece he performed with the Boston Pops in his 1971 Symphony Hall debut as a 15-year-old prodigy.

BSO Assistant Conductor Anna Handler makes her Tanglewood and BSO debuts the following weekend, conducting three major works from the Western classical tradition: Brahms’ Tragic Overture, Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with GRAMMY-winning German American violinist Augustin Hadelich (Aug. 16).

Perennial favorite Dima Slobodeniouk returns to Tanglewood to conduct three programs over the course of four days, beginning with Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte, for string orchestra, Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, for cello and orchestra, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 (Aug. 15). On August 17, superstar pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins to perform Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on a program that also features two works by Sibelius (Valse triste and Symphony No. 3) and Threnody, an homage to the Finnish composer by William Grant Still. For his final program, Slobodeniouk will conduct the TMCO alongside the two TMC Conducting Fellows in two works inspired by dance (John Adams’ The Chairman Dances; Foxtrot for Orchestra and Bartók’s Dance Suite) and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 (Aug. 18).

Kazuki Yamada, Music Director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, leads a program of Holst’s iconic suite The Planets (Aug. 23) and Poulenc’s emotionally evocative Gloria with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. The Gloria performance will be dedicated to soprano Adele Addison, who debuted the work with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1961 and turns 100 this year.

For the BSO’s final performance of the season, esteemed conductor and 1958 TMC alumnus Zubin Mehta makes his BSO debut and returns to the Shed for the first time since 2001 to conduct the customary Beethoven Symphony No. 9 with soloists Federica Lombardi, Isabel Signoret, Pene Pati, and Ryan Speedo Green and the TFC. The symphony is paired with a world premiere of a new work by BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon, commissioned by the BSO and to be conducted by BSO Choral Director and Conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus James Burton (Aug. 24).

The Boston Pops: Keith Lockhart’s 30th Anniversary Year

Kicking off his 30th anniversary year at Tanglewood, Conductor Keith Lockhart is the special guest at “TLI Meet the Makers” event (July 17). The following night he leads the Boston Pops in One Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster & Kelli O’Hara (July 18). Inspired by the 1962 CBS special “Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall,” Broadway superstars Foster and O’Hara pay homage to icons of the stage and screen Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett who teamed up for that memorable concert. The program will include favorites from Foster and O’Hara’s Tony Award winning and nominated shows.

Lockhart and the Pops also take part in both Tanglewood on Parade (Aug. 5) and the ever-popular John Williams’ Film Night curated by Williams, his predecessor as Pops conductor (Aug. 9).



Lockhart appears for a one-on-one conversation with Anthony Fogg for TLI Talks and Walks (Aug. 21) on the eve of The Keith Lockhart 30th Anniversary Concert (Aug. 22), which brings a cavalcade of special guests, including Bernadette Peters, Ben Folds, Lynn Ahrens, Jason Danieley, Time for Three, and Brian Stokes Mitchell to celebrate the joy, connection, and unforgettable moments Keith has brought to our orchestra and our community since 1995. Video tributes and archival film, interspersed during the concert, promise a memorable night of musicmaking with Keith and his guests.

The Pops also performs Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert with composer John Williams’ venerated score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by Damon Gupton who is making his Tanglewood debut. Gupton is Principal Guest Conductor of the Cincinnati Pops and is also well known as an actor with many film, television, and stage credits (Aug. 1). Since the release of the first Star Wars movie over 45 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

Ozawa Hall Recitals

World-renowned soloists and ensembles perform unique programs in the intimacy of Seiji Ozawa Hall. The recital series opens July 10 with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players performing music by Carlos Simon and other composers.

In one of the most highly anticipated recitals of the season, Seong-Jin Cho performs the complete solo piano music of Ravel in honor of the 150th anniversary of his birth year and the release of his Ravel recordings earlier this year (July 16). Works on the program include the French composer’s popular Pavane pour une infante défunte, Jeux d’eau, Le Tombeau de Couperin, as well as the virtuosic Gaspard de la Nuit.

Familiar to Boston audiences for his recent opera Eurydice, which was performed at Boston Lyric Opera in 2024, composer and MacArthur Grant Fellow Matthew Aucoin has a new staged song cycle, Music for New Bodies, which receives its first Tanglewood performance (Aug. 7). Based on poetry by Jorie Graham, the piece is a meditation on our times as seen from the perspective of a cancer patient. Staged in collaboration with groundbreaking director Peter Sellars and the American Modern Opera Company, the cast includes soprano Meryl Dominguez, mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven, and tenor Paul Appleby. The Aug. 7 production marks the Tanglewood debuts of Aucoin, Sellars, Dominguez, and Raven.

In addition to his Tanglewood performance as Scarpia in Tosca on July 29, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel presents a recital in Ozawa Hall (July 15). Especially recognized for his portrayals of Figaro, Falstaff, and Wotan in all the world’s great opera houses, Terfel is also known for his versatility as a concert performer. His song repertoire to be announced at a later date, he will be accompanied by Hannah Stone, former harpist to H.R.H. the Prince of Wales. Terfel made his debut at Tanglewood with the BSO in 1998, and last performed there in 2017.

The groundbreaking string quartet Brooklyn Rider makes its Ozawa Hall debut with a deft blend of traditional and new repertoire (Aug. 13). The quartet is composed of Founding Violinist Colin Jacobsen, violinist Johnny Gandelsman, violist Nicholas Cords, and cellist Michael Nicolas. Contemporary works by Reena Esmail and Jacobsen combine with Philip Glass’s Third Quartet, based on music written for the 1985 biopic of the Japanese writer Yukio Mishima. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma helps close the concert with Schubert’s sublime String Quintet in C.

Currently celebrating its 45th anniversary, the British vocal ensemble The Sixteen makes its Tanglewood debut, joined by founding director and conductor Harry Christophers (Aug. 14). The program, titled “A Deer’s Cry,” features sacred music by Byrd, Tallis, and Arvo Pärt, including the Estonian composer’s mesmerizing Nunc dimittis. The performance is in conjunction with the ensemble’s weeklong residency with the Tanglewood Music Center.

Tanglewood Music Center Programs &

Festival of Contemporary Music

Tanglewood Music Center (TMC) Fellows perform seven concerts as the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra (TMCO) from July 7 to Aug. 18 as well as numerous recitals and chamber concerts. The TMCO concerts take place on Monday evenings in either the Shed or Ozawa Hall except for the Sunday, July 20, performance with Andris Nelsons and soloist Yuja Wang in the Shed.

The TMC’s annual Festival of Contemporary Music (FCM) is directed this year by Gabriela Ortiz. Currently Carnegie Hall’s composer in residence, the Mexican-born Ortiz has cultivated a global audience with her vibrant and diverse compositions, which nimbly combine an array of musical influences, from European avant-garde to Latin American folk music. With free concerts taking place in Ozawa Hall from July 24–28, FCM features TMC Fellows performing works by some of the most exciting composers of our time including Ortiz, Gabriella Smith, Georgina Derbez, Diana Syrse, Ellen Reid, Arturo Márquez, Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon, and other influential 20thcentury composers. FCM concert themes include: Ortiz and the Mexican Tradition; Mexico, Cuba, the U.S., and one hundred years of percussion; Music of Migration and Exile; and the Natural World. FCM concludes with a TMCO concert conducted by Thomas Wilkins and the TMC Conducting Fellows featuring the music of Ortiz, Ellen Reid, and Gabrielle Smith, with Mexican flutist Alejandro Escuer joining as soloist in Ortiz's Altar de Viento.

Humanities Programs by the Tanglewood Learning Institute (TLI) & Tanglewood Music Center

Showcasing Tanglewood’s prominence as a music and learning campus, the Tanglewood Learning Institute’s expanded schedule of humanities-inspired programs offers a rich array of programs, some in partnership with the TMC, including:

Complementing the BSO’s production of Romeo and Juliet is a Meet the Makers talk with Bill Barclay and others on July 9. Other Meet the Makers events feature Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, Mexican percussion ensemble Tambuco, composer Matthew Aucoin, poet Aracelis Girmay, tenor Nicholas Phan, and leadership and cast members of the Ensemble for the Romantic Century (July 17 & 24, and Aug. 7, 8, 15 & 22, respectively).

TLI collaborations with the TMC include the Art of Conducting series with two workshops led by Andris Nelsons, appointed head of conducting at Tanglewood in 2024 (July 13 & 23), conductor Thomas Wilkins (July 30), and the return of the Great Conductors on Film discussion (July 21).

Another TLI/TMC partnership offers Open Workshops with guest artists and BSO musicians mentoring TMC Fellows. Leading these public workshops are BSO Principal Trumpet Thomas Rolfs (July 2), Principal Cellist Blaise Déjardin (July 9), Concertmaster Nathan Cole (July 23), and pianist Orli Shaham (Aug. 6).

A TLI Presents speaker program titled “Behind the Melodrama: The Human Heart of Tosca” complements the BSO’s performance of Tosca (July 18).

A TLI “Trumpet Summit” welcomes the Ted Rosenthal Trio to Ozawa Hall following up on a sold-out debut last fall in the Linde Center for a performance of music by trumpet greats including Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, and more, featuring Jon Faddis, Randy Brecker, Benny Benack III, and Bria Skonberg (July 20).

A BSO co-commission titled African Queens, a dazzling collaboration of music and storytelling featuring soprano Karen Slack and new music by acclaimed Black composers Carlos Simon (BSO Composer Chair), Jasmine Barnes, Damien Geter, Jessie Montgomery, Shawn Okpebholo, Dave Ragland, and Joel Thompson along with thoughtfully selected traditional repertoire (July 27).

A TLI Presents world premiere featuring poet Aracelis Girmay, titled “An Experiment in Voices” produced in collaboration with Castle of our Skins and the Authors Guild Foundation (Aug. 9)

TMC Composition Fellows and musicians again collaborate on two presentations of the ever-popular TLI Silent Film Project (both on August 10). The Silent Film project will travel to the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline.

Two TLI Presents concerts with internationally acclaimed tenor Nicholas Phan performing selections from his innovative “BACH 52” web series (Aug. 16 & 18).

Two TLI Presents performances of “Play with Time” featuring the music of Philip Glass staged by Ensemble for the Romantic Century in collaboration with the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts (Aug. 23 & 24).

TLI Presents programs marking the 150th anniversary of Ravel’s birth include “Letters to a Young Poet” based on Rainer Maria Rilke’s work of the same name in a collaboration of the Parker String Quartet (in the group’s Tanglewood debut) and Bill Barclay’s Concert Theatre Works in Studio E (Aug. 2). A performance of Ravel’s L’Enfant et les sortilèges opera by the TMCO with the TMC Conducting and Vocal Fellows in Ozawa Hall is preceded by a Prelude discussion of the opera’s composer and its librettist Colette, led by BSO Director of Program Publications Robert Kirzinger and TMC Head of Vocal Arts Dawn Upshaw (Aug. 4).

Seven weekly TLI Talks and Walks interviews with the BSO’s VP of Artistic Planning Anthony (Tony) Fogg joined by special guests drawn from that week’s BSO programs (Thursdays, July 10 to August 21). Boston Symphony Association Volunteers lead a tour of the Tanglewood grounds following each talk.

Back by popular demand, six TLI Focal Point workshops offer hands-on instruction in smartphone and DSLR photography.

The TLI Spotlight Series, which brings prominent speakers from the humanities to Ozawa Hall, will return this summer with dates and details to be announced at a later date.

Programs & Activities for Families and Children

Family-friendly fare includes BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins leading the annual morning matinee Family Concert in the Shed (July 20), titled this year “Family Matters,” and Tanglewood on Parade (August 5), a full day of music and activities, culminating in an evening concert with the BSO, Pops, and TMCO led by Keith Lockhart and Elim Chan, and capped by Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and a fireworks display.

Up-and-coming musicians aged 14 through 20 studying at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute (BUTI) perform six weekend morning concerts in Ozawa Hall as the Young Artists Orchestra, Young Artists Wind Ensemble, and Young Artists Chorus (July 19, 20, August 2, 3, 9, and 16).

TLI for Families events with community partners include:

“I Spy an Adventure: Storytelling in music and art inspired by the art of Walter Wick” in collaboration with the Norman Rockwell Museum brings hip-hop and theater artist Baba Israel and illustrator Louis Henry Mitchell back to the Linde Center for an audience-inclusive Sunday morning event (July 6).

Peter and the Wolf, Prokofiev’s beloved setting of a Russian folktale set to music, presented in collaboration with BUTI (July 27).

WBUR’s popular storytelling podcast Circle Round hosted by Rebecca Sheir returns for the fifth summer (Aug. 3).

Since 1968, the BSO has offered Days in the Arts (DARTS), a summer arts immersion program at Tanglewood for middle school students from both the Berkshires and Boston. This year’s weeklong day program for students from the Berkshires will take place July 14–18 and 21–25 and is free for all students accepted into the program. For more information, please contact the BSO’s Education and External Engagement department at education@bso.org.

Tanglewood welcomes families with children, and lawn tickets to most BSO, Pops, and TMC/TLI concerts are free for children under 18. Student discounts are also available.

Popular Artist Series

The Popular Artist Series opens in the Shed with A Prairie Home Companion starring Garrison Keillor (June 21, 7 p.m.). Joining Keillor are music director Rich Dworsky and the band, the Royal Academy of Radio Actors (Tim Russell, Sue Scott, and sound-effects wizard Fred Newman), and other guest performers.

As previously announced, James Taylor and his All-Star Band perform with special guest Tiny Habits on July 3 and 4 (8 p.m.). The six-time GRAMMY-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is marking his 51st season at the festival (tickets on sale now at bso.org).

At the end of the season, Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, NPR’s popular news quiz program returns live with host Peter Sagal, judge-scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, and a to-be-named celebrity guest (Aug. 28, 8 p.m.).

Thirteen-time GRAMMY winner Bonnie Raitt closes the festival on Aug. 31 (7 p.m.). Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, Raitt was also named one of Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.” Known for her lifelong commitment to social activism, she was a Kennedy Center Honoree last year in recognition of her indelible impact on the nation’s performing arts and culture. James Taylor received the same honor in 2016 and was one of the guest artists who performed in tributes to Raitt at the medal ceremony in December 2024.

More dates in the Popular Artist Series will be added and announced separately in the coming weeks.

Saturday Morning Open Rehearsals &

Pre-Concert Prelude Performances

Ticketed Open Rehearsals of each Sunday’s BSO program are offered at the Shed on Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m., from July 5 through August 23. Open Rehearsals offer audience members a unique perspective on the creative dynamic between orchestra and conductor and a more relaxed atmosphere. The Saturday morning ticket also includes a pre-concert talk at 9:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Lawn led by an instructor from Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health from 10:15–11:15 a.m.

Throughout the season, Prelude Concerts are offered on most Friday and Saturday evenings in either Ozawa Hall (Fridays) or Studio E at the Linde Center (Saturdays) from 6 to 7 p.m. Ticket holders for the 8 p.m. Shed concerts on those evenings may attend the Prelude Concert at no charge.

Statement from Andris Nelsons, Ray and Maria Stata BSO Music Director and Head of Conducting at Tanglewood:

“We are excited for another fantastic summer at Tanglewood, full of exceptional music in the beautiful surroundings of the Berkshires. We are delighted to perform Puccini’s Tosca with Kristine Opolais and Bryn Terfel, and excerpts from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet with Bill Barclay’s Concert Theatre Works company. We are thrilled to welcome many renowned guest artists, including some of the world’s greatest pianists - Daniil Trifonov, Yefim Bronfman, Lang Lang, and the BSO’s most recent recording partners Yuja Wang and Seong-Jin Cho. Furthermore, the BSO and I are privileged to perform the world premiere of John Williams’ Piano Concerto with Emanuel Ax, one of Tanglewood’s most beloved artists. Tanglewood is known for its commitment to supporting young artists, and we are pleased to introduce the brilliant young violinist María Dueñas in her debut with the BSO. Tanglewood is also one of the world’s greatest centers for music education and I am looking forward to working with our Tanglewood fellows and members of the faculty across our rehearsals and concerts together, as well as our master classes.”

Statement from Chad Smith, Eunice and Julian Cohen BSO President and Chief Executive Officer:

“For the past 87 years Tanglewood has offered a uniquely enriching experience for audiences, artists, and students alike. Simply put, there is no more inspiring setting to hear, perform, or study music than Tanglewood. We are thrilled to announce a summer schedule that brings many of today’s most extraordinary artists across many genres and the next generation of orchestral talent to the BSO’s summer home in the Berkshires for what promises to be another memorable season of music-making and learning.”

Comments