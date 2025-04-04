Video: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CAROUSEL at Boston Lyric Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel is now playing at Boston Lyric Opera. Check out video clips from the show here! Songs include June is Bustin' Out All Over, If I Loved You, and You'll Never Walk Alone. Plus, check out all new production photos here.

A traveling group of outsider artists arrives at an abandoned amusement park. They carry their own props, don their own costumes and work to evoke – the best they know how – life in a quaint New England village. A broken-down rollercoaster serves as their set, enhanced by whatever scraps they find. A rusty lever is lifted and the park's lights come on.

So begins Boston Lyric Opera's 80th anniversary production of “RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S ‘CAROUSEL,'” directed by BLO Artistic Associate Anne Bogart, conducted by BLO Music Director David Angus, and running April 4-13, 2025 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

The cast comprises acclaimed opera artists including (below, l.-r.): Brandie Sutton (BLO debut) as Julie Jordan; Edward Nelson (BLO's “desert in”) as Billy Bigelow; Jamie Barton (BLO debut) as Nettie Fowler; Anya Matanovič (“The Rake's Progress”) as Carrie Pipperidge; Omar Najmi (“The Anonymous Lover”) as Enoch Snow; Markel Reed (“Champion”) as Jigger Craigin; and Boston Foundation President M. Lee Pelton (BLO debut) makes a cameo as The Starkeeper/Dr. Seldon.

CAROUSEL follows the story of Billy, a charming but troubled man in a close-knit seaside town, and Julie, a woman with many friends and family, who falls for him despite the risks. Their romance costs them both their jobs, and their eventual marriage struggles as Billy grows frustrated by his lack of work. When Julie reveals she's pregnant, Billy vows to provide for the family and agrees to a robbery with the scheming Jigger. When the plan fails, Billy dies. A distraught Julie seeks support from her community and works to protect her daughter. In the afterlife, Billy is offered a chance to help his now-grown daughter Louise, who struggles on Earth with his legacy. Returning as a troubled spirit, Billy tries to guide her. Although his presence is unseen, Louise feels his love. At her graduation, even Julie senses him. With his family's future brightened, Billy finds eternal peace.

The CAROUSEL cast also includes Sarah Heltzel, Theophile Victoria, Tyler Dobies, Devon Russo, Fred C. VanNess Jr., Alexander Davis, Sabrina Lobner, Angela Yam, Abigail Curran and John Robert Sasso.

