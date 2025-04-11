Marblehead School Of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet Will Host Performance and Poetry Reading For National Poetry Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marblehead School of Ballet, in collaboration with the North Shore Civic Ballet, will celebrate National Poetry Month with a special program, ‘Spring Spotlight: An In-Studio Performance', on Saturday, April 26. The special event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Marblehead School of Ballet, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

The program is open to the public and free, with donations greatly appreciated. Seating is limited. Reservations are required and may be made by contacting msb@havetodance.com or calling 781-631-6262. The program is sponsored in part by the NSCB, a not-for-profit dance company based at the school, and the Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund.

‘Spring Spotlight: An In-Studio Performance' features students, who are enrolled in the MSB's Repertory class and Monthly Dance Adventure workshop, performing a range of dances, including classical ballet, modern, and Balinese. The dancers will perform the following pieces: excerpts from The Nutcracker and Coppélia; the modern works I Insist and Winterreise (Winter Journey) by Ivan Korn, the resident choreographer of the NSCB; and the Balinese dance duet, Tari Coba Kecil Oleg-Parts 1 and 2, adapted from the traditional Balinese dance, Oleg Tambulilingan (Love Dance of the Bumblebees), with choreography by guest performer, Carlos Fittante. Fittante, the artistic director of BALAM Dance Theatre, will also dance Harlequin's Whimsical Love Dance, a work in-progress. Guest vocalist Molly Grant will join the dancers and perform a medley of songs.

National Poetry Month Readings

In observance of National Poetry Month in April, the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet launched a Poetry Contest in March. The MSB's current and former students and the general public were invited to submit poems with the theme, Steps to My Soul: How Dance Transforms Me. During the Spring Spotlight: An In-Studio Performance program, the poetry contest's winners will also be announced, receive their awards and read the poems they wrote.

Love Dancing? Go Shopping!

During National Poetry Month, enjoy the spring season dancing and shopping. The Marblehead School of Ballet is offering a range of dance products, such as coffee mugs, sweatshirts, sweatpants, blankets, totes, and more in the school's online store at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com. Shop and receive 20% off the total order. To receive the special discount, customers must use promo code Spring25 at checkout.

For information about the performance, the poetry contest, the Marblehead School of Ballet, or the North Shore Civic Ballet, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the school's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com, or the ballet company's website, https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/ .

Comments