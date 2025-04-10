Passim's Folk Collective Will Hold Its Third Annual Concert May At Club Passim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Folk Collective's newest cohort joins together for the first time on stage to present its annual concert, "The People's Song," on May 3rd. This event will showcase the 2025 cohort of artists playing songs that celebrate heritage, resilience, and renewal.

Now in its third year, the Folk Collective continues its mission to highlight the diversity of folk music, with this year's ten artists using their voices and songs for justice, healing, and transformation. On-stage together and performing in the round, the artists will weave together folk traditions that honor the past, challenge the present, and shape the future of the genre. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Taking part in the concert are 2025 Folk Collective cohort members Alma Vatya, Anand Nayak, Mercedes Escobar, Chris Walton, Photocomfort (Justine Bowe), Nora Meier, Zia Amador, Pamela Means, Rachel Moberg, and Grace Givertz.

“I am deeply grateful for The Folk Collective and Club Passim's commitment to the community and its support for TFC voices, especially at this moment,” says Pamela Means. “ It's invaluable to me as a biracial queer artist with a trove of topical tunes. On May 3, I'll play originals and a teaser of my TFC-supported new, forthcoming project.”

The cohort will perform covers as well as their own music and play a variety of genres ranging from Jazz, Country, Latin, Pop, and more.

“This show is about connection—across generations, cultures, and experiences,” says Shea Rose, Curator of the Folk Collective. “These artists are using their voices to share stories that matter, and I'm grateful that Passim, through The Folk Collective, can be a place where this kind of honest, transformative artistry is not only welcomed, but celebrated. I've been moved by how these artists use their voices to perform and express something deeply personal and socially relevant. It feels like a return to what folk music has always been at its heart: storytelling that awakens, heals, and connects.”

The Folk Collective is Passim's artist-led initiative dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by underrepresented artists in the folk music industry by providing performance opportunities, mentorship, and a collaborative space, thus enabling them to cultivate sustainable creative careers.

For more information on The Folk Collective and a full schedule of events, visit passim.org/mission/folkcollective/.

Club Passim will host the Folk Collective Annual Concert "The People's Song” on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

