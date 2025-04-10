Video: A First Look at THE GREAT REVEAL at Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Lyric Stage's World Premiere of David Valdes’s The Great Reveal co-directed by Bridget Kathleen O’Leary and Charlotte Snow. This commissioned work by Lyric Stage Boston shines a light on the complexities of family and what it takes to fight for the unconditional love that is always there despite differences and disagreements.

Newly married and seven months pregnant, Lexi has planned the perfect backyard gender-reveal party with every detail immaculately in place.

But not everyone is as enthusiastic about the celebration. Her immature husband, Christopher, is rattled by what the future holds for him as a father. Her brother Linus, a trans man, is caught between his sister and his partner Dosia, who is tasked with making the cake for an event that goes against everything they stand for.

When emotions escalate and revelations are shared, a family and the importance of being true to oneself is tested as they all grapple to find ways to keep on loving each other.

