Boston Stage Company Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of its Young Company Winter Festival

The Young Company Winter Festival, performed by students in grades 4-12, brings together budding young artists and their professional teams to present jaw dropping storytelling at its finest. This season, The Young Company Winter Festival presents three fully staged productions. Beware The Many Disguises of ROBIN HOOD, carefully chart the chocolate river in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, and make sure to look behind you...or you won't have a CLUE as to what's coming next...

"The Young Company's first winter show was in 2002, twenty years ago this year! The path to these live performances wasn't without its challenges, especially this year," reflects Greater Boston Stage Company's newest Director of Education, Julia Nelson.

"Each of the titles in this festival has something distinct to teach us: the strength and solidarity of friendship in The Many Disguises of Robin Hood; from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the capacity of a single moment to change a life forever; and from Clue - how laughter brings people together in even dark moments."

The Many Disguises of ROBIN HOOD

Performed by the students of our Act 1 program in grades 4- 6.

In merry ol' England, the townspeople are overtaxed and overwhelmed. Luckily, the mysterious outlaw Robin Hood provides hope by stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. With many clever disguises, Robin continually tricks the greedy sheriff of Nottingham, his nasty daughter, Luciana, and the evil Prince John. When a young girl from Nottingham joins Robin's band of outlaws, she discovers Robin's secret: Robin Hood is a woman! Eventually, Robin needs her merry band of outlaws and her childhood friend, the brave Maid Marian, to use all their quarterstaffs, swords, arrows and wits to save her from the gallows.

Directed by Sydney Grant. Assistant Directed by Erin Cleary. Stage Managed by Alexandra White. Costume and Puppet Design by E. Rosser. Written by Brian Guehring. The Many Disguises of ROBIN HOOD is produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois.

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory

Performed by the students of our Act 2 & 3 programs in grades 7 - 10

Who wouldn't want to join Charlie Bucket in his adventurous tour of Willy Wonka's world-famous Chocolate Factory? Now is your chance! Step into the world of Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, Veruca Salt, Grandpa George, Grandma Georgina, Willy Wonka and Charlie himself, and discover the true meaning of teamwork, self-confidence, and self-esteem. The delicious fun of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory awaits you!

Directed by Daniel Begin. Movement Directed by Alyssa Bene. Stage Managed by Demi DiCarlo. Costumes by Rebecca Glick. Based on the book by Ronald Dahl. Dramatized by Richard R. George. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois.

CLUE

Performed by the students of our Act 3 program in grades 10 - 12.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Directed by Sarah Elizabeth Bedard. Assistant Directed by Autumn Blazon-Brown. Costume Design by Rebecca Glick. Stage Managed by Samantha O'Brien. Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin. Additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture based on the Hasbro board game Clue. Clue is produced in special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, and Michael Barra/Lively McCabe Entertainment.

The Young Company Winter Festival program and design team also includes Julia Nelson (Director of Education), Weylin Symes (Producing Artistic Director), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Stephen Zubricki IV (Festival Production Manager), Sarah Rozene (Set Designer), Matthew Cost (Lighting Designer), Jennifer Butler (Properties Master) and Shauwna Grillo (Sound Designer). Set constructed by Misfit Toys Productions.

Performances:

The Many Disguises of ROBIN HOOD - Saturday, March 26th at 11AM and Sunday, March 27th at 11AM. This production is recommended for all ages.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Saturday, March 26th at 3PM and Sunday, March 27th at 6PM. This production is recommended for all ages.

CLUE - Saturday, March 26th at 7PM and Sunday, March 27th at 2PM. This production is recommended for all ages.

All tickets are $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org. Group sales are also available. Please contact Bryan Miner, Manager of PR and Sales, at bryan@greaterbostonstage.org or (781) 279-7885 x107 for more information.