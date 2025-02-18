Boston Lyric Opera To Present CAROUSEL 80th Anniversary Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A traveling group of outsider artists arrives at an abandoned amusement park. They carry their own props, don their own costumes and work to evoke – the best they know how – life in a quaint New England village. A broken-down rollercoaster serves as their set, enhanced by whatever scraps they find. A rusty lever is lifted and the park's lights come on.

So begins Boston Lyric Opera's 80th anniversary production of “RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S ‘CAROUSEL,'” directed by BLO Artistic Associate Anne Bogart, conducted by BLO Music Director David Angus, and running April 4-13, 2025 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

The cast comprises acclaimed opera artists including (below, l.-r.): Brandie Sutton (BLO debut) as Julie Jordan; Edward Nelson (BLO's “desert in”) as Billy Bigelow; Jamie Barton (BLO debut) as Nettie Fowler; Anya Matanovič (“The Rake's Progress”) as Carrie Pipperidge; Omar Najmi (“The Anonymous Lover”) as Enoch Snow; Markel Reed (“Champion”) as Jigger Craigin; and Boston Foundation President M. Lee Pelton (BLO debut) makes a cameo as The Starkeeper/Dr. Seldon.

CAROUSEL follows the story of Billy, a charming but troubled man in a close-knit seaside town, and Julie, a woman with many friends and family, who falls for him despite the risks. Their romance costs them both their jobs, and their eventual marriage struggles as Billy grows frustrated by his lack of work. When Julie reveals she's pregnant, Billy vows to provide for the family and agrees to a robbery with the scheming Jigger. When the plan fails, Billy dies. A distraught Julie seeks support from her community and works to protect her daughter. In the afterlife, Billy is offered a chance to help his now-grown daughter Louise, who struggles on Earth with his legacy. Returning as a troubled spirit, Billy tries to guide her. Although his presence is unseen, Louise feels his love. At her graduation, even Julie senses him. With his family's future brightened, Billy finds eternal peace.

The creative team for CAROUSEL includes: choreographer Shura Baryshnikov, whose new choreography aims to honor the movement by iconic dance maker Agnes De Mille; set designer Sara Brown, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, lighting designer Brian H. Scott, and wig and makeup designer Earon Chew Nealey.

David Angus conducts a 40-piece Boston Lyric Opera Orchestra in a performance that featured full operatic voices and unamplified singing. BLO Head of Music and Chorus Director Brett Hodgdon leads a 38-member Boston Lyric Opera chorus.

The CAROUSEL cast also includes Sarah Heltzel, Theophile Victoria, Tyler Dobies, Devon Russo, Fred C. VanNess Jr., Alexander Davis, Sabrina Lobner, Angela Yam, Abigail Curran and John Robert Sasso.

CAROUSEL opened at Boston's Colonial Theatre on March 27, 1945, following an early tryout in New Haven, Conn. Starring John Raitt and Jan Clayton as Billy and Julie, it played in Boston for a three-week, pre-Broadway run through April 15. (Original poster, r.)

Rodgers & Hammerstein's run at the Colonial happened as their previous production, Oklahoma! (which also had its tryout there) played its second year on Broadway. CAROUSEL was the duo's second collaboration with de Mille; the show also starred Jean Darling as Carrie and Christine Johnson as Nettie.

The show received a glowing reception from audiences and critics. Cyrus Durgin in The Boston Daily Globe said Rodgers & Hammerstein “appear to have worked another miracle in their new musical play…‘Carousel' is fresh, colorful and distinguished entertainment.” Boston Herald critic Elinor Hughes wrote "if the theater were twice as large, it could not accommodate the would-be customers." Carousel opened at Broadway's Majestic Theatre on April 19, 1945, where it ran for two years and 890 performances. For more information on the original Carousel production at Boston's Colonial Theatre, visit the Emerson Colonial Theatre webpage here.

DATES & TICKETS

Boston Lyric Opera's 80th anniversary production of CAROUSEL runs four performances over two weeks, from April 4-13, 2025. Tickets are priced from $48 and are available at blo.org. Student and other discounts are available.

