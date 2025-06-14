Boston Dance Theater Welcomes Beatriz García Díaz and Armando Brydson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston Dance Theater (BDT) welcomes Beatriz García Díaz and Armando Brydson, previously of Malpaso Dance Company and NW Dance Project, as full time artists with the organization. Beatriz and Armando bring 14 years of professional dance, choreographing, and touring experience to Boston Dance Theater, starting on June 2, 2025.

“Beatriz and Armando are each artists of exceptional depth, rigor, and integrity," says Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, Founder/Co-Artistic Director of Boston Dance Theater. "Their creative voices are shaped by rich Cuban artistic lineages and international touring careers, and they bring with them a wealth of experience from some of the most respected contemporary dance companies in the world. Their presence reflects our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where varied perspectives and voices are not only welcomed but celebrated. We are thrilled to welcome them into the heart of our organization—not only as powerful performers, but as thought partners helping shape the future of Boston Dance Theater.”

While Beatriz and Armando were dancers with Malpaso Dance Company and NW Dance Project, they worked with renowned choreographers such as Ohad Naharin, Ihsan Rustem, Aszure Barton, Robyn Mineko Williams, Sonya Tayeh, Ronald K. Brown, Trey McIntyre, Pepe Hevia, Osnel Delgado, Lizt Alfonso, Cecilia Bengolea, Pedro Ruiz, Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish, Maura Morales, Isabel Bustos, Miguel Azcue, John Wannehag, Eriberto Jiménez, Alice Klock & Florian Lochner, Iratxe Ansa & Igor Bacovich, Mike Tyus & Luca Renzi, Nicole von Arx, Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, Sarah Slipper, Brett Ishida, and others.

They have performed in numerous cities and festivals around the world such as Kampnagel Art Center International Sommer Festival (Hamburgo, Germany), LUMINATO Festival (Toronto, Canada), Belgrade Dance Festival (Serbia), Kennedy Center’s “Artes de Cuba” Festival (Washington, DC), and others.

Boston Dance Theater began a search for two Senior Core Members in August, 2024, and through a series of auditions and company visits, it became evident that Beatriz and Armando’s new dance home would be Boston Dance Theater. Beatriz and Armando will join current BDT Core Members, Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, Henoch Spinola, Sean Pfeiffer, and Wesley Urbanczyk.

