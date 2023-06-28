Boston Baroque to Launch Social Media Contest - The Ornament Challenge

Contest participants must film themselves performing one of Maestro Pearlman’s ornaments from the completely free Resource Library.
Boston Baroque is launching a social media contest, where one grand prize winner will win a chance to travel to Boston in October 2023 for a private coaching with Boston Baroque Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman, and a free entry pass to Early Music America's inaugural conference, along with a travel stipend. Contest participants must film themselves performing one of Maestro Pearlman’s ornaments from the completely free Resource Library, and posting their videos to social media for entry.
The contest will spread the word of Boston Baroque’s incredible—and completely free—Resource Library, a digital archive of selected Boston Baroque performance sources, including program notes, ornaments, performance editions, and critical editions written by Music Director Martin Pearlman, orchestration charts, and more for over 230 musical works.
The contest opens on July 1, 2023 at 12:00AM EDT, and ends on July 31, 2023 at 11:59PM EDT.
Boston Baroque is North America’s first period instrument orchestra.
1) Make sure to follow @bostonbaroque if you’re not already on at least one social media platform (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok).
2) Post a video of yourself performing any of the ornaments from Boston Baroque’s Resource Library.
3) Tag @bostonbaroque and include #BBOrnamentChallenge in your post to make sure you are entered!
4) Post entries by July 31, 2023 at 11:59PM EDT.
