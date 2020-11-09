Boston Baroque Announces A BAROQUE HOLIDAY Pop-Up Livestream Concert

The program will take place on Saturday, December 5th at 7pm live from Fraser Studio at GBH.

Boston Baroque will ring in a holiday season like no other with the newly announced "A Baroque Holiday" pop-up concert livestreamed online for audiences. The program will take place on Saturday, December 5th at 7pm live from Fraser Studio at GBH.

Boston Baroque's entrancing and socially-distanced orchestra, including concertmaster and recent GRAMMY®-nominee Christina Day Martinson, will perform an hour-long program of seasonal Baroque sparklers, starting with two Noëls by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, orchestrated by Music Director Martin Pearlman, and Archangelo Corelli's stunningly beautiful Christmas Concerto. Soloist Aldo Abreu joins Boston Baroque to perform Antonio Vivaldi's dazzling Concerto in C for sopranino recorder. The program concludes with J.S. Bach's Violin Concerto in A minor, featuring soloist Christina Day Martinson, and, finally, Bach's beloved Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

During what will be an unprecedented concert season-and holiday season-for all arts organizations and audiences alike, Boston Baroque is committed to finding innovative and safe ways to share our music across Massachusetts and around the world. Musicians are tested daily, and state mandated social distancing measures are followed during rehearsals and performances to ensure everyone's safety.

Single tickets for the program are $10, and are included in virtual season subscription packages. Both may be purchased online at baroque.boston or by calling the Box Office at (617) 987-8600.

Boston Baroque's entire 2020-2021 Virtual Season features full-length concerts and operas, including upcoming releases of Handel's Giulio Cesare in Egitto during November, and Handel's Messiah this December, and exclusive behind-the-scenes talks and newly-produced documentary short films featuring our world-renowned musicians and soloists, produced by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Hansen.

BOSTON BAROQUE'S 2020-2021 MONTHLY RELEASES ON BOSTON BAROQUE LIVE

September 2020: Beethoven's Fidelio

October 2020: Biber's The Mystery Sonatas

November 2020: Handel's Giulio Cesare

December 2020: Handel's Messiah

January 2021: New Year's Celebration

February 2021: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

March 2021: Highlights from Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea

April 2021: Handel's Water Music Suite

May 2021: Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610

June 2021: Handel's Jephtha

