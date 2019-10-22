Boston Ballet School And Walnut Hill School For The Arts Announce Partnership For Pre-Professional Dance Students

Two leading arts education institutions, Boston Ballet School (BBS) and Walnut Hill School for the Arts, are proud to announce an industry-leading partnership.

Starting in the fall of the 2020 school year, Boston Ballet School's Pre-Professional Program will combine with Walnut Hill School for the Arts to create Boston Ballet School's Professional Division at Walnut Hill School for the Arts. Together, they will offer world-renowned dance instruction and best-in-class college preparatory infrastructure to provide a holistic education for pre-professional dance students.

"Boston Ballet is dedicated to supporting the whole dancer at every stage of their development and career. This unique and first-class partnership embodies that commitment by giving dance students not only top-of-the-line ballet training, but also an excellent academic and residential life program," said Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen.

The new partnership will be led by Boston Ballet's Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen, Walnut Hill School for the Arts Head of School Antonio Viva, BBS Director Margaret Tracey, Head of Men's Program Peter Stark, and internationally-renowned BBS faculty. Boston Ballet School's Professional Division at Walnut Hill School for the Arts will educate and train the whole dancer, including comprehensive dance instruction, performances, choreography, music direction, career development, a rigorous academic program, and a rich community life surrounded by their peers.

"Our greatest excitement about this new partnership is how unique it is both within the dance world and the independent school world," said Walnut Hill School for the Arts Head of School Antonio Viva. "It is something no other two North American arts-based institutions have accomplished. Together, Walnut Hill School for the Arts and Boston Ballet School are positioned to take world-class training for young dancers to a new level. The dancers in this program will have the opportunity to train alongside future musicians, actors, writers, and artists that will shape the field of the arts for generations to come."





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You