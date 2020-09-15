Boston Ballet Reimagines 2020â€“2021 Season

The season features The Nutcracker on broadcast television, the BB@yourhome virtual dance series, and two in-person, live programs in May.

Boston Ballet is committed to the safety and welfare of its dancers, musicians, stagers, artisans, faculty, administrative staff, volunteers, and audiences. Given the ongoing impact of the pandemic, Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen announces a reimagined 57th season with three major components: The Nutcracker on broadcast television, the BB@yourhome virtual dance series, and two in-person, live programs in May at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

"Boston Ballet is leading the way in adapting dance to a changing environment while supporting our dancers' professional well-being and growth; creating space for emerging, diverse choreographic voices; and bringing new innovative art and dance to our audiences," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "I could not be prouder of this upcoming season, the resiliency of our dancers, and the eternal support of our patrons. We are all ready to return to art-making."

New England's beloved holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, will be brought to more audiences of all ages than ever before through an exclusive broadcast partnership with NBC10 Boston. It will air on NBC10 Boston starting Saturday, November 28 at 7 pm with encore airings and on-demand viewing opportunities on NECN and Spanish-language Telemundo. It will also be available for free for a limited time on bostonballet.org. Featuring sets and costumes by award-winning designer Robert Perdziola and set to Tchaikovsky's renowned score, this will be the first time Nissinen's production will be broadcast on television. Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker is sponsored by Primark. Additional support is provided by Hood Eggnog and PNC Bank.

BB@yourhome, Boston Ballet's first-ever virtual season, will premiere six programs from November to April. BB@yourhome, available as a paid subscription, replaces the previously announced fall and winter seasons at the Citizens Bank Opera House. Nissinen has curated programs to feature new performances by Boston Ballet dancers captured live in-studio, bringing inspiring dance safely to audiences right where they are. With a commitment to new choreographic voices, BB@yourhome will premiere new works created remotely by international collaborators such as Nanine Linning and Ken Ossola; share compelling conversations with choreographers including William Forsythe; and celebrate dance from past iconic performances.

Boston Ballet will present two live, in-person performances at the Citizens Bank Opera House: off the chART (May 6-16) and ChoreograpHER (May 20-30). Both programs have been optimized for the health and safety of patrons and performers by shortening the length of the program and eliminating intermissions, while honoring Boston Ballet's commitment to showcasing historically underrepresented choreographic voices in ballet.

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You