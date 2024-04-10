 Blue Man Group Adds Shows For the Whole Family in Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group has added shows for the whole family during April School Vacation Week, April 13 – 21, 2024. There are multiple April offers currently running including savings of 25% with a family four pack for a great afternoon or night out with the entire family, as well as ticket pricing for vacation week starting at $39. Tickets can be purchased here. There are multiple show additions and options throughout the vacation week that include morning, afternoon, and evening options. A list of show options is included below:

Saturday, April 13, 2024: 11:00AM ET, 2:00PM, 5:00PM, 8:00PM

Sunday, April 14, 2024: 2:00PM ET, 5:00PM

Monday, April 15, 2024: 4:30PM

Tuesday, April 16, 2024: 1:30PM ET, 4:30PM

Wednesday, April 17, 2024: 1:30PM ET, 4:30PM, 7:30PM

Thursday, April 18, 2024: 1:30PM ET, 4:30PM, 7:30PM

Friday, April 19, 2024: 10:30AM ET, 1:30PM, 4:30PM, 7:30PM

Saturday, April 20, 2024: 11:00AM ET, 2:00PM, 5:00PM, 8:00PM

Sunday, April 21, 2024: 2:00PM ET, 5:00PM

For over 25 years, Blue Man Group has continued to evolve and introduce exciting new content keeping the high-energy show fresh for audiences of all ages. The show was recently transformed in October with original new music, two brand new acts and a jaw-dropping new finale. This show refresh marks the first time since 2011 that Blue Man Group Boston has seen a show transformation of this magnitude, while retaining the same essence and magic of the three bald and blue men who explore today’s cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience’s collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common.

All available show tickets can be purchased online now by visiting www.blueman.com/boston or calling 1-800-BLUEMAN. For tickets and more information about Blue Man Group Boston, check out www.blueman.com. Doors open one hour before each performance. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted in the theatre.