'Black Lives Matter - The Peace and Racial Harmony Lesson' Comes to Cotuit

The presentation will premiere on Monday, June 19 on Cotuit Center for the Arts’ You Tube video on demand Channel.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 2 Desi Oakley & Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at NSMT
Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think? Photo 3 Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think?
BTG Reveals Casting For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and PHOTOGRAPH 51 Photo 4 BTG Reveals Casting For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and PHOTOGRAPH 51

'Black Lives Matter - The Peace and Racial Harmony Lesson' Comes to Cotuit

This Juneteenth, Cotuit Center for the Arts is proud to host the latest installment of the Black Lives Matter series, titled Black Lives Matter - The Peace and Racial Harmony Lesson. The Black Lives Matter series of presentations is written by Robin Joyce Miller and presented by James Walter Miller and Robin Joyce Miller. The presentation will premiere on Monday, June 19 on Cotuit Center for the Arts’ You Tube video on demand Channel.

The Black Lives Matter series is the creation of artists, poets, educators, and ardent Center members James Walter Miller and Robin Joyce Miller. The series kicked off in August 2020 with “Restoring My African Soul,” a multi-media performance addressing an artist’s struggle from black shame to African American pride through art and poetry.  Past presentations have included “Black Lives Matter in the Soul of America,” “Black Children Matter: Discovering African American History,”“Coming Black to Cape Cod – Black History of Cape Cod,” and “Black Kingdoms Matter” among many others. 

In each installment of the Black Lives Matter series, the Millers explore new topics with the goal of engaging the local community in conversations and cultural experiences surrounding the specific challenges of racial diversity and inclusion on the Cape—discussing subjects such as slavery, the Civil Rights movement, and racial harmony. 

“This series is done with love and respect for a culture and people who have been devalued throughout the world,” says Robin. “We do this work to honor our heritage and enlighten people, even as we learn from each project. Our hope is that viewers will attain new information and expand their perspectives on the lives of all people. In truth, we are one race—The Human Race.”

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Boston Childrens Chorus Names Akiba Abaka First Ever Director Of Good Trouble Photo
Boston Children's Chorus Names Akiba Abaka First Ever Director Of Good Trouble

Boston Children's Chorus has hired Akiba Abaka as Director of Good Trouble, a newly-created position aimed at shaping program offerings and re-committing BCC to being a multicultural, anti-ableist, anti-racist organization for young people in the Greater Boston region.

2
Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival Reveals 2023 Fall Season Photo
Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival Reveals 2023 Fall Season

The 18th Annual Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival has announced its September program titled Tennessee Williams: Science Fiction and Fantasy. 

3
Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart to Return to Jacobs Pillow in July Photo
Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart to Return to Jacob's Pillow in July

In the third week of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2023, Germany-based Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart will return to Jacob’s Pillow, July 12-16.

4
Yiddish Book Center Will Launch Major New Core Exhibition In October Photo
Yiddish Book Center Will Launch Major New Core Exhibition In October

This fall, the Yiddish Book Center presents a major new core exhibition that explores a multi-faceted international story of identity, creativity, migration, and belonging. Yiddish: A Global Culture debuts on October 15, 2023, expanding the Center's scope to include the world's first comprehensive museum of modern Yiddish culture.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (6/23-7/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An American in Paris
The Cape Playhouse (7/26-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson”
Coventry Public Library (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
The Company Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New England WizardFest & Magic Convention
Boxboro Regency (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Proctor Is The Villain
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (2/08-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# To Steve With Love, Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (8/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
City Winery Boston - Haymarket Lounge (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fat Ham
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Normal Heart
THE BLACK BOX THEATER AT THE MOSESIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS (6/21-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You