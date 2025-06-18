Barrington Stage Company Unveils Additional Cast and Creatives for 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barrington Stage Company has revealed additional and creative teams for the company’s 2025 Season. Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot (June 25-July 19 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage), will star Ken Wulf Clarke (Broadway: Water for Elephants, Shucked; Shakespeare Theatre Company: Camelot) as King Arthur, Ali Ewoldt (Broadway: Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Guenevere, Emmett O’Hanlon (New York Philharmonic, Irish National Opera, Austin Opera) as Lancelot, Danny Kornfeld (Broadway: Harmony; Television: “American Horror Story NYC”) as Mordred, and Dakin Matthews (Broadway: Waitress, To Kill a Mockingbird) as Merlyn/King Pellinore.

The cast will also feature Kate Bailey (Broadway: Frozen, Beetlejuice), Marquise Hitchcock (Broadway: The Lion King), Jaiden Jones (Regional: In the Heights, Dreamgirls), Helen Krushinski (Regional: An American in Paris), Noah Ruebeck (Off-Broadway: Upside Down, Nightclub Cantata), Michel Vasquez (International Tour: West Side Story), Natalie Welch (Goodspeed: The Mystery of Edwin Drood), and Zach Williams (Broadway: Aladdin). Swings are Elijah V. Ramos (Regional: Newsies) and Maya Santiago (National Tour: On Your Feet!).

Directed by Alan Paul, the production of Camelot is based on his acclaimed 2018 staging for Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. Peter Marks, Washington Post, hailed that production as “a smartly handled Camelot that allows us to think about the goodwill and ideas that a great leader can spread — and to hope for times of happily-ever-aftering yet to come.” Camelot, featuring book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Music Direction is by Darren R. Cohen (BSC: 16 productions including Kiss Me, Kate, On the Town, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, Mack & Mabel, and Follies). Choreography is by Brandon Bieber (Broadway: Follies, Side Show), who also recreates Original Choreography by Michele Lynch (Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine).

Scenic Designer is Lee Savage (Broadway: The Lightning Thief). Original Costume Design is by Ana Kuzmanić (Broadway: August: Osage County). Costumes are recreated by Lia Wallfish (Regional: Cinderella, Dracula). Lighting Designer is Christopher Akerlind (Broadway: Indecent, The Light in the Piazza). Sound Designer is Ken Travis (Broadway: Aladdin, Newsies). Assistant Sound Designer is Irene Wang (BSC: Next to Normal, Boeing Boeing). Associate Music Director is Joseph Ivan (Regional: Falsettos, Zombie Prom). Dialect Coach is Amanda Quaid. Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard (BSC: Next to Normal, A Tender Thing, Cabaret, English; Broadway: Big Fish, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man). Assistant Stage Manager is Robert Cott (BSC: Next to Normal; Off-Broadway: Drag the Musical).

The regional premiere of South Coast Repertory’s production of Joan: A Play About Joan Rivers (July 31-August 17 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage) is written by Daniel Goldstein (Unknown Soldier, Orange Crush) and directed by David Ivers (She Loves Me, Coleman ’72).

Go behind the curtain with the queen of stand-up comedy in Joan. This new play gives you a no-holds-barred look at the life of the legendary Joan Rivers.

The cast will feature Tessa Auberjonois (Regional: The Little Foxes, Appropriate, The Roommate) as Joan/Mrs. Molinsky, Elinor Gunn (Regional: Sugar Daddies) as Melissa/Young Joan, Zachary Prince (Broadway: Mother Play, Honeymoon in Vegas) as Jimmy/Blake/Harold/Chet/Others, and Andrew Borba (Regional: Sight Unseen, In the Next Room or the vibrator play, Dead Man’s Cell Phone) as Dr. Molinsky/Edgar Rosenberg/Johnny Carson/Others.

Scenic Designer is Wilson Chin (Broadway: Cost of Living, Pass Over). Costume Designer is Kish Finnegan (Regional: American Mariachi, Million Dollar Quartet). Lighting Designer is Philip Rosenberg (Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Pretty Woman). Sound Designer is Beth Lake (Broadway: McNeal, Uncle Vanya). Associate Sound Designer is Eric Backus. Production Stage Manager is Matthew Meeks (Regional: The Importance of Being Earnest, Little Shop of Horrors). Assistant Stage Manager is Merit Glover (BSC: Boeing Boeing).

