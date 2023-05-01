Barrington Stage Company Adds Second Date for Mandy Patinkin Concert

Having fully sold out the initial date of Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE within 24 hours, Barrington Stage Company and Mandy Patinkin have added another performance on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM. Tickets for the performance on June 20 will go on sale Tuesday, May 2 at 12:00 PM ET at barringtonstageco.org/Tickets.



Accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, Broadway's master songman brings his newest theatre concert to Barrington Stage Company's Boyd-Quinson Stage for two performances only. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE presents the acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. "Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping," raves The New Yorker, and that's exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. BEING ALIVE is a marriage of many of Mandy's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings on Nonesuch Records, Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018 and Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018. From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Rufus Wainwright, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you'll never forget.



Mandy has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy's other stage credits include Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages and Henry IV, Part I.



In 1989, Mandy began his concert career at Joseph Papp's Public Theater in New York City. Since then, he has toured his various solo concerts across North America, in London's West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway. In addition to solo concerts, Mandy has created collaborations with artists including opera star Nathan Gunn in An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn, touring the US, Australia and New Zealand; with his dear friend Patti LuPone in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin which has toured since 2007 and played Broadway in 2012; Bridges, a concert with musicians from various countries in the Middle East; and most recently, The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, with Taylor Mac, and direction by Susan Stroman.



Mandy's recent feature films include Before You Know it, Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody's Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, and Maxie.



On television, Mandy was recently seen as Judge Wackner in the Paramount+ series "The Good Fight." He won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series "Chicago Hope," and starred in the CBS series "Criminal Minds" and in the Showtime Original Series "Dead Like Me" and "Homeland" as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.



As a recording artist with CBS Records, Mandy released two solo albums, Mandy Patinkin and Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual. Recently on the Nonesuch label, Mandy recorded three digital albums Mandy Patinkin: Diary January 2018, Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018 and Mandy Patinkin Diary December 2018. Also with Nonesuch are Experiment, Oscar & Steve, Kidults and Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim. In 1998 he debuted his most personal project, Mamaloshen, a collection of traditional, classic and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish. The recording of Mamaloshen won the Deutschen Schallplattenpreis (Germany's equivalent of the Grammy Award). Most recently Nonesuch Records released Mandy Patinkin's Children and Art, recorded in New York with pianist/producer Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman).



As diverse as his professional life has been, Mandy's education in the field of social activism has been even more varied and continues to evolve. He has helped raise funds for organizations dear to his heart including Brady Campaign, PAX, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search For Common Ground, National Dance Institute, and ACLU. Mandy is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide.



Mandy resides in New York City with his wife, actress and writer Kathryn Grody.



Adam Ben-David has been living his "bucket list" dream of accompanying Mandy Patinkin in concert since 2016. He has been active as an arranger, music director, conductor and pianist on Broadway for the past 22 years. Adam's credits include The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, Spring Awakening, Wicked, High Fidelity, The Light in the Piazza, Bombay Dreams, Aida, and Once Upon a Mattress. He has accompanied numerous artists including Kelli O'Hara, Jarrod Spector, James Taylor, Patti LuPone, and Megan Hilty. Adam is currently composing a theatrical adaptation of the children's classic From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler. He is a graduate of the Juilliard School.



TICKET INFORMATION



The Box Office opens for concert ticket sales tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2 at 12:00 PM ET. Please call the Box Office for more information at 413-236-8888 or by visiting barringtonstageco.org/Tickets.



ABOUT BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY



Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade, is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Alan Paul succeeded Ms. Boyd as the company's Artistic Director in 2022.



BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.



BSC's reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre's prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green's On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' centenaries (2018).



BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 45 new works, 22 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.