BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS at Emerson Colonial Theatre

Often when you go to a Broadway show you want to be challenged, enthralled, and blown away. Other times, as Cindy Lauper says in her hit song "Girls just want to have fun". Ms. Lauper's "Kinky Boots" falls under the latter category and that's ok because it is just that, a really, fun and enjoyable show. With Book by the Broadway Veteran Harvey Fierstein, and music and lyrics by Cindi Lauper, with strong direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, made for an entertaining and enjoyable evening. The show is based on the British Indy film of the same name which debuted in 2005. This Troika Entertainment touring production, playing in the intimate setting of the Emerson Colonial Theatre was just the thing for a cool rainy night out.

The story begins when a third generation Northhampton, UK shoe maker's son, Charlie Price, decides he wants more out of life than to take over the family business, and so tells his father he cannot run their shoe manufacturing plant, instead he must forge his own path in London. Shortly after arriving in London, he learns of his father's death and is forced to return home to settle his family's affairs only to find the factory is on the verge of bankruptcy caused by a lack of innovation and diversity in their shoe line. A chance encounter with a Drag Queen Nora, whom Charlie attempts to save from a back alley assault, causes a broken costume boot heel that becomes an epiphany for Charlie, as a way to create a new niche line of boots that could save the family factory, if they can create the perfect boots to show at the world famous Milan Italy shoe show. In the process Charlie creates an unlikely friendship and working partnership with Nora who is an untrained designer. The story tends to bog down in the second Act, but like Hairspray explores the themes of overcoming adversity, prejudice, and stereotypes and puts a positive spin on all, and with the great musical numbers, the innovative staging and choreography the first act more than makes up for act 2 shortcomings, and the finale "Raise you up/Just Be" set at the show in Milan is an entertaining, and enjoyable closing number.

The ensemble of "Angels" deserve a special shout-out for their precision dancing in each of their varied and challenging dance numbers, they were excellent. Stand outs in the cast were Kenneth Mosley, as "Lola" and Connor Allston as "Charlie", both had excellent individual moments, however their duet "not my father's son" was exceptional. Also, of note were Ashley North as "Nicola", and Karis Gallant as "Lauren", both women had exceptional voices, and their characters, while very different, were both three dimensional and consistently a pleasure to watch. Kinky Boots is a fun fast paced show, and at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, is playing Boston at the right venue.

