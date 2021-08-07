BWW Review: BOCA at Barrington Stage Company Brings Sunshine to the Berkshires

BOCA Cast

All photos by David Rader

Picture this: Boca Raton, Florida - 2021. The golden girls are there along with their fellas, as well as Thelma and Louise. You will see familiar folks from the old neighborhood, not in St. Olaf's or Sicily but "the city", lower east side, the island, and Fairfield County.

In BOCA, we follow a group of retirees who, between rounds of golf, bridge and Botox, can be found bickering, gossiping and living it up like they're teenagers all over again. Don't worry, Sophia, this is NOT Shady Pines. The residents of the Royal Palm Polo Club, a gated community that offers Kundalini Yoga classes even if it gives some of them gas. These are quite a lively bunch, and these kids know how to party, if you know what I mean. If you don't, here's a hint - this show has Berkshire Roots Cannabis Dispensary as a corporate sponsor.

This production is another world premiere at Barrington Stage Company. BOCA was written by Jessica Provenz, who also happens to be Director of Development at BSC and is directed by BSC Artistic Director, Julianne Boyd. With scenic Design by Brian Prather. Costume Design by Jen Caprio, Lighting by David Lander, Sound by Alexander Sovronsky. David D'Agostino is Production Stage Manager. BSC veterans Debra Jo Rupp, Kenneth Tigar, Peggy Pharr Wilson, Robert Zuckerman, are joined by Gilbert Cruz and April Ortiz. The ensemble is balanced and work well together as a group of seasoned seniors basically living out their golden years together ought to.

The show is a collection of a dozen, more-or-less independent, "scenes" woven together with strands of golden thread, possibly purchased at Mizner Park, I don't know, who could say?. Two of the scenes were presented before as part of BSC's 10x10 festival. The result is a veritable smorgasbord, the likes of Kutcher's, Grossinger's or Kellermans, that includes bagels and lox, cocktails, Havdalah, lot of laughs and a heaping helping of schmaltz - like bubby used to keep in a jar, in the cupboard, above the fridge. What's not to like?

The 3-men and 3-women come from diverse backgrounds but work together with a high level of skill as a very cohesive unit. One might think they were watching a group of kibbutzniks who have lived and worked together in a community setting. Perhaps in the Golan, Galilee, or the Catskills. Although we have seen most of the performers previously. Here, they exude a sense of comfort and familiarity with their characters, and one another, that comes through strongly. Cast members appear in multiple scenes through the two-hour (6 on each side of intermission) performance. The program credits each cast member with two roles. yet it felt like more. That makes this a good place to compliment the work of Wig Designer, Mary Schilling-Martin. Hair is one of the myriad details of a production that we tend to take for granted. Hair is mostly overlooked, unless it is badly done. Schilling-Martin's work helps the actor's transitions and keeps most of the women and some of the men looking good.

Debra Jo Rupp's performance as Susan, a retired kindergarten teacher working to secure her husband's next wife, alone is well worth seeing. That said, BOCA is really a collaborative effort and singling out individuals does the others a disservice. In this case, it would also prove to be an extremely difficult task.

BOCA provides an entertaining evening that is comfortable, delightful, and easy. Like an afternoon by the pool at The Boca Beach Club. Just sit back, relax and enjoy. The World Premiere of BOCA continues under the tent at Barrington Stage Company's Production Center (where even parking is easy) in Pittsfield through August 29th. Visit https://barringtonstageco.org/ for tickets and information.