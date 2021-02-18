BWW Blog: 5 Things I Would Tell My Freshman Self

1. Try things outside of your direct area of interest.

Trust me, I get it. It is easy to get caught up doing what you love, and I fully support that. However, I think that college is the time to try out a bunch of different things. Even if that means looking to areas just a bit adjacent to what you are passionate about. For example, at my college's theatre department, I very much so wanted to focus all of my energy towards performing and developing my craft, but due to the nature of the department, I was forced to dip my toes into other areas such as costuming and carpentry. Because of this, I was still spending a lot of my time in and around the theatre department, but I was also trying new things that I had never done before. Now I even work in the costume shop at Boston College, even though I had never entertained the idea of making costumes before coming to college.

2. Hang up some string lights.

This is non-negotiable. As soon as I purchased and hung string lights in my room during my sophomore year, I felt so much calmer in my own space and actually enjoyed being there more. The bright dorm lights just do not provide the ambiance that we all deserve to live our main character lives in.

3. You don't need to bring five swimsuits to college.

I wish I was lying, but I actually brought five different swimsuits to college. Might I add that I go to school in Boston. Yes, the same Boston that has had snow on the ground for the past 3 weeks. I could not tell you what possessed me to do this, but it was such a waste of space in my tiny dorm room. I used the indoor pool at the gym on campus a total of around six times throughout my college career. There was no need at all for five swimsuits. No need.

4. Don't expect it to be quirky that you're from New Jersey

Maybe this is just specific to Boston College, but I really thought that it was going to be so unique that I moved six hours away from my home for college. Little did I know that New Jersey is one of the most represented states at BC. Looks like I was going to have to start exploring personality traits beyond my home state.

5. Cherish the special moments that you get with your friends and classmates, but don't try to recreate them.

This has been a big piece of advice that I have learned throughout the years. I have gotten to share so many amazing moments with my friends and created so many memories with them. I have learned to appreciate these moments as they are happening because I will never again be in that moment. Taking the time to think about how precious they are has made me create a little album of all of the memories in my head. The little tag that I wish to add onto this piece of advice is to not get hung up on trying to recreate the same moments. The energy of that original moment is what makes it so special. It is something that was so authentic and unplanned and was not trying to imitate anything else. You should thank that moment for being as amazing as it was and, rather than try to recreate it, make one that is completely different and special in its own way.

