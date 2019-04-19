BU's HOLMES LEGACY Staged Reading Unveils Virtual TV Series At CitySpace

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

Sherlock Holmes fans! Boston University writers created a new TV series based on Stephen King's "The Doctor's Case" short story. "Holmes Legacy: The Doctor's Cases" is a six-episode drama about an older Dr. John Watson, who uses his memories of Sherlock Holmes to foil a new Moriarty and protect present-day London. Experience the live staged reading by professional actors at WBUR's CitySpace from 12-3 p.m. on April 27-28, 2019.

Get free tickets for the event at holmesdoctorscases.com.

Adapted from a Stephen King short story and Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes novels and short stories, this virtual first season delivers deviously perplexing mysteries mixed with dark humor that's perfect for fans of Sherlock Holmes and modern crime dramas. Episodes 1-3 run Saturday with episodes 4-6 on Sunday.

The live staged reading will be the culmination of a BU Department of Film & Television course created and led by veteran writer/producer Kam Miller.

The vision? Help a writers room create a first-season TV show based on an existing property.

"I thought the students would enjoy working with Mr. King's take on the Sherlock Holmes characters and going back to the original works for context and inspiration," Miller said. "Our show's set in 2019 and 1975, so it's a different spin from the other Holmes adaptations we've seen since 1887."

Last spring, Miller shepherded another BU writers room for "Game of Thrones: The Virtual Final Season." The students' alternate season 8 "Game of Thrones" episodes have drawn more than two million views on YouTube. See all six episodes and read the annotated scripts at virtualfinalseason.com/GoT.

WBUR CitySpace is the new state-of-the-art multimedia venue located at 890 Commonwealth Avenue on Boston University's campus. CitySpace is the destination to be inspired, entertained, and educated.

The Hollywood Reporter ranks the Boston University College of Communication (COM) Film & Television Department among the Top 25 American Film Schools.





