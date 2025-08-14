Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Ron Sexsmith Set To Perform New Album At Club Passim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three-time Juno Award winner Ron Sexsmith will perform two intimate shows at Club Passim on September 6 and 7, offering a first listen to his brand-new album, Hangover Terrace.

The new album moves away from the rural contentment of his recent work and delves into something more wounded and introspective, shaped by personal loss, strained friendships, and a rawer worldview. With 17 studio albums under his belt and songs covered by everyone from k.d. lang to Rod Stewart, Sexsmith remains one of Canada's most cherished songwriters.

Born in 1964, Ron was drawn to music from an early age by the melodic songs of the era, which he heard on the radio and by his Mom's record collection. His earliest musical heroes were Buddy Holly and Elton John. He always loved to sing and started playing guitar at age 14. Although he tried to write songs throughout his teens, it wasn't until he was 21, when he had his first child, that he truly became a songwriter.

In 1991 he released his first full length album on cassette Grand Opera Lane. The album was rejected by the Canadian music industry, although it found its way to Los Angeles where Ron ultimately signed his first music publishing deal with Interscope Records followed by a recording contract.

With producer Mitchell Froom, Sexsmith released his self-titled label debut album in 1995. The melancholic tone and sparse acoustic arrangements of the album were met with disapproval from Interscope. However an enthusiastic endorsement from Elvis Costello drew media attention and the album was declared a critical success.

He has built a steadfast reputation with critics and with some of his own songwriting heroes (Elton John, Ray Davies, John Prine, Gordon Lightfoot, Leonard Cohen and Paul McCartney) for his characteristically honest, sensitive, and enduring approach to the songwriting craft.

Ron Sexsmith will play at Club Passim on September 6 and 7 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $45 and available at www.passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.