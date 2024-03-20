Arlington Historic Regent Theatre Looks to Future as Owner Plans Retirement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After 30 years of presenting entertainment and cultural enrichment to the greater Boston area and beyond, the principal owner of the Medford Street Theater, operator of the historic Regent Theatre in Arlington, MA, is retiring to pursue other interests. Richard Stavros is looking to identify an individual or group of people interested in taking over the business and continuing the Regent’s unique mix of concert and film programming.

Stavros has been at the helm of the Regent Theatre since 1993, and now wants to pass the torch to a new operator who will carry forward the theatre's rich past and maintain its standing as a cultural hub in the community.

The Regent was built 1916 as a state-of-the-art multi-purpose movie theatre along with storefronts, offices and, in the basement, a bowling alley and pool hall. For over a century, the theatre has hosted a diverse calendar of entertainment, from live performances and film screenings to community and cultural events. Since its opening 108 years ago, the theatre has operated continuously as an entertainment venue and become a beloved fixture in the community among residents and visitors alike. Today the Regent remains true to its roots as a vibrant vaudeville house.

Stavros says, “In 1993, when the previous owner of the building was looking for someone to take over the management of the Regent, the only proposals he received for the theatre space were for a restaurant, a gym, or an office complex. That is when I made him a proposal to turn it from a movie house to a Performing Arts Center. The rest is history.”

In 2001, Gary Adelson, a local residential real estate developer and drummer in a local blues band, purchased the building, and with Stavros and his partner Leland Stein, changed the trajectory of the Regent and established the venue as, what the Boston media called “the small theatre of choice” for the area’s performing arts audience and presenters.

In addition to being a noteworthy independent movie house, it is now an intimate 460-seat performance space for live music, theatre, comedy, and dance (with a beer & wine license and concession stand). In 2022 Stavros and Stein completed a series of upgrades and renovations, including a new stage floor, and state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and projection systems.

The Regent Theatre has maintained its commitment to providing a platform for local, regional, national, and international talent. Under Stavros and Stein, the Regent has hosted an impressive range of artists including Joe Bonamassa, Dresden Dolls, Samara Joy, John Mayall, Odetta, Paula Poundstone, Herb Reed and the Platters, Mickey Rooney, Michelle Shocked, Taj Mahal and more.

“The decision to transition the business is not taken lightly,” said Stavros. “We are intentionally seeking an operator who shares our passion for the arts, community engagement, and preserving the historic significance of the venue.” The new management team will acquire the lease of the theatre (along with its underground flexible rehearsal space), its assets, and the goodwill associated with the brand.

“It’s been a joy and honor for us to have helped define the Regent’s unique programming and to grow the business over the past 20 plus years, and I hope to continue to be part of The Regent Theatre as we add to its legacy during this next exciting chapter,” added Stein.

Adelson says, “This is an important time for the Regent as we look for a new steward of operation who will build on the tremendous foundation that Rick and Leland have established in the 21st century.”