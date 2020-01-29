Alastair Moock & Friends to Present BE A PAIN Benefit Concert

Alastair Moock will release new family album about leadership and activism, performing concert with friends in Somerville on March 22.

Concert proceeds will support the 'Be a Pain' education fund, which brings free programming to underserved schools

Grammy-nominated Boston songwriter Alastair Moock hosts an all-ages release concert for his new album, Be a Pain: An Album for Young (& Old) Leaders on Sunday, March 22 at 12pm at The Burren in Somerville, MA.

Moock will be joined by members of the album band, including Anand Nayak, Eric Royer and Paul Kochanski, members of Boston City Singers, and other special guests. The Burren is located at 247 Elm St. in Davis Square. Tickets are $10 in advance / $13 at the door. There is a special package price for families of up to five members: $35 in advance / $50 door. Tickets are available at https://burren.com. Proceeds from the concert will support Moock's "Be a Pain" programming in underserved schools.

Alastair Moock is a 2014 GRAMMY Nominee, two-time Parents' Choice Gold Medal Winner, and recipient of the ASCAP Children's Music Award. Long one of Boston's premier folk artists, Alastair turned his attention to family music after the birth of his twins in 2006. The New York Times calls him "a Tom Waits for kids" and The Boston Globe declares that, "in the footsteps of Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie, Alastair Moock makes real kids' music that parents can actually enjoy."

Moock's new album, Be a Pain, is a call to arms for young (and old) leaders in these troubled and turbulent times. It looks to the heroes of our past (Dr. King, Harvey Milk, Billie Jean King, Pete Seeger, Cesar Chavez, Rosa Parks, Malcolm X) and our present (Malala Yousafzai, the Parkland student protestors, climate change marchers) to inspire our kids to move the ball forward. The album features guest turns from a powerful and diverse group of musicians and change-makers, including Sol y Canto, Alisa Amador, Reggie Harris, Rani Arbo, Sean Staples, Crys Matthews, Mark Erelli, Kris Delmhorst, Melanie DeMore, Heather Mae, Boston City Singers, and Grammy-nominated producer Anand Nayak.

The March album release show will follow a fundraising campaign in February to help raise funds for Moock to give away free copies of the album, along with free programming on social justice history, to underserved schools in the region (link below). In December, the project received a $2,000 starter grant from Club Passim's Iguana Fund to help with these efforts.

More info on the "Be a Pain" Fundraising Campaign is at: https://chuffed.org/project/be-a-pain.





