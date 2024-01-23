Aaron Lewis and A Tribute to ABBA Join the 2024 Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch

Two new shows have been added to the 2024 Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Aaron Lewis returns on Saturday, July 13, 2024 and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA performs on Friday, August 2, 2024. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26th at 10:00 AM atwww.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through February 1st, while supplies last.

Aaron Lewis, the Vermont-born powerhouse first found success with Staind – the 2000s-era hard rockers who injected meditative muscle into an era better known for mindless aggression. But while that band is still very much alive, it was never enough to satisfy Lewis’ creative drive. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, a series of solo Country projects have led to two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts – TOWN LINE (2011) and SINNER (2016) – plus a PLATINUM collab with heroes George Jones and Charlie Daniels (“Country Boy”), and a GOLD-certified Billboard No. 1 with “Am I The Only One” in 2021. Lewis’ 2022 solo album followed suit, with FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS emerging as the best-selling Country album in America, but he never wrote songs for the stats. No matter the sonic setting, Lewis writes and sings to get his truth out and his upcoming album THE HILL is no different.

The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”

21st Century Artists, Inc. has been presenting its ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade, previously known as ABBA The Music, ABBA The Hits, and ABBA The Concert. The audience and press all agree – “This is the closest to ABBA you’ll ever get.” The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life.

Many critics agree, The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION!

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, Scotty McCreery on June 23rd, Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 21st, and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Aaron Lewis on Saturday, July 13, 2024 and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Friday, August 2, 2024 go on-sale Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available January 26 - February 1. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.