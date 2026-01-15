Aaron Diehl Trio Will Perform in Concert at The Prior Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music Worcester will present the Aaron Diehl Trio at The Prior Performing Arts Center at the College of the Holy Cross, Friday, February 27 at 8 pm.

Pianist-composer Aaron Diehl’s nuanced sound bridges the gap between jazz and classical music with sophistication. A staple of the New York jazz scene, Diehl has collaborated with artists like Benny Golson, Philip Glass, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and more. Diehl last appeared on Music Worcester’s season in 2022 with The Knights.

The Aaron Diehl Trio, featuring drummer Aaron Kimmel and bassist David Wong, unites jazz standards with classical music, bringing them into focus, and infusing them with his trademark brilliance. They are well-known from their Jazz at Lincoln Center performances, which builds a program for piano, bass, and drums and explores the creation of musically diverse environments.

“Diehl gracefully melds two worlds, melding the improvisational spirit of jazz with the compositional intricacies of Western classical music,” wrote The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Aaron Diehl’s return to Worcester, this time with his trio, serves as a true anchor performance of our 2025-2026 Season and highlights how Music Worcester continues to bring internationally acclaimed talent to the stages of Central MA,” stated Adrien Finlay, Executive Director. “Aaron’s first performance with Music Worcester fittingly featured Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, and we look forward to experiencing how he seeks inspiration from other genres with his jazz trio on February 27.”

This is the first of two jazz concerts on Music Worcester in the first half of 2026, with the Catherine Russell & Sean Mason Duo performing at the Brickbox Theater at JMAC March 26.