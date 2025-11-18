A.R.T. to Present Free ArtsThursday Conversation With Boston Muralist ProBlak

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Repertory Theater and the ArtLab at Harvard will host a free public conversation with Boston muralist Dr. Rob “Problak” Gibbs about his process. Art with Four Dimensions will be held at the ArtLab on Thursday, December 11 at 6PM.

As a visual artist, organizer, and community builder, Problak has transformed Boston’s cultural landscape and artistic ecosystem through his vision to beautify its predominantly Black and Brown communities. In this ArtsThursday conversation moderated by A.R.T. Associate Artistic Director Dayron J. Miles, the public will hear how Problak’s process with intention creates more than mirrors in which Boston’s residents not only see themselves, but also the collective and lasting stories that he calls “the fourth dimension” of his art.

In July 2025, A.R.T. announced it had commissioned Problak to partner with the theater to lead the creation of a 200-foot-long mural for its new home in Boston’s Allston-Brighton neighborhood. It will be the prolific artist’s first work in the neighborhood. Problak began the process this fall with neighborhood-based community visioning workshops. For this conversation, he will be joined by local muralists Maissel Grullón, Gina Latham, and Phoebe “PHEEBZ” Warner, who each led workshops in Malden, Cambridge, and Allston where their work is also on view.

The event is part of Harvard’s ArtsThursday series, a presidential initiative to offer free weekly performances, exhibitions, lectures, and other events across the University to promote access to the arts at Harvard. ArtsThursdays are sponsored by Harvard University Committee on the Arts (HUCA).

Learn more and RSVP for the public conversation.

The new mural is conceived to reflect Boston’s residents and a collective vision for the future. It will be installed on the exterior of the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance, A.R.T.’s new headquarters currently under construction at 175 N. Harvard Street in Boston’s neighborhood of Allson.

Guided by a core design principle of universal access, A.R.T. and its architects explored how Goel Center could extend the theater’s impact beyond its audiences and into its broader community. Drawing on Allston’s rich tradition as a hub for music, performance, and art—especially murals—they designed the building’s north wall to present a mural for A.R.T. to offer as a gift to the city it will call home. It will be one of the largest pieces of public art on Harvard’s campus.