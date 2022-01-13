A.R.T. Announces Behind the Scenes of 1776 with Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus

On Monday, January 31 at 7:30PM ET directors Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus will share insights into the creative process behind A.R.T.'s highly anticipated new production of the Tony Award-winning musical 1776. The free virtual event is the latest in the Behind the Scenes series with the writers, directors, and composers who are making new work at A.R.T. that have featured songs and scenes from the shows in development; conversation about process, research, and collaboration; and interactive Q&As with the audience.

Register at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Behind-the-Scenes. Ten randomly-selected attendees will be invited to continue the conversation "backstage" in the Virtual Green Room with the artists, A.R.T. staff, and supporters.

An A.R.T. / Roundabout Theater Company co-production, 1776 begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge, MA on Sunday, May 15, opens officially on Thursday, May 26, and runs through Sunday, July 24, 2022. Tickets from $25 go on sale March 24 at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/1776-Revival.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

1776 features a book by Peter Stone and music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards. It is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards.

