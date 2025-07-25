 tracking pixel
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at The Hanover Theatre This Holiday Season

Performances will run from December 17-28.

By: Jul. 25, 2025
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at The Hanover Theatre This Holiday Season Image
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present the classic Charles Dickens' masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, will return to the main stage with an all-new production December 17-28!

Adapted by Main Stage Artistic Director, Troy Siebels, The Hanover Theatre's 18th annual production of A Christmas Carol promises to be the highlight of the season. Award-winning set designer, Kelly James Tighe (Big League Productions) brings the show to new heights with fresh scenery creating the perfect playground for state-of-the art projections by Camilla Tassi (Falling Out of Time, Carnegie Hall) and innovative lighting design by Charlie Morrison (Grinch, Madison Square Garden). New York based, John Little* (Cabaret, Roundabout Theatre Company), reprises the epic role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Featuring original music composed by Worcester's own Steve Gagliastro ("Spirited") and choreography by Ilyse Robbins^ (Speakeasy Stage Co.), this festive holiday favorite is accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer for A Christmas Carol that is timeless, nostalgic, and one-of-a-kind.  

Each performance includes a pre-show concert featuring the largest and most versatile theatre pipe organ in New England, led by accomplished organist Sean Redrow. The full cast announcement is anticipated for early October.




