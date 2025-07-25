A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at The Hanover Theatre This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present the classic Charles Dickens' masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, will return to the main stage with an all-new production December 17-28!

Adapted by Main Stage Artistic Director, Troy Siebels, The Hanover Theatre's 18th annual production of A Christmas Carol promises to be the highlight of the season. Award-winning set designer, Kelly James Tighe (Big League Productions) brings the show to new heights with fresh scenery creating the perfect playground for state-of-the art projections by Camilla Tassi (Falling Out of Time, Carnegie Hall) and innovative lighting design by Charlie Morrison (Grinch, Madison Square Garden). New York based, John Little* (Cabaret, Roundabout Theatre Company), reprises the epic role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Featuring original music composed by Worcester's own Steve Gagliastro ("Spirited") and choreography by Ilyse Robbins^ (Speakeasy Stage Co.), this festive holiday favorite is accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer for A Christmas Carol that is timeless, nostalgic, and one-of-a-kind.

Each performance includes a pre-show concert featuring the largest and most versatile theatre pipe organ in New England, led by accomplished organist Sean Redrow. The full cast announcement is anticipated for early October.