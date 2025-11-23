A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL Returns To Foxboro For 3rd Year

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Christmas Carol The Musical plays four performances, running from December 19, 20, and 21 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Centre in Foxboro, Massachusetts, presented by the award winning Emerald City Theatrical.

A Christmas Carol The Musical, is a spectacular musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved and most well-known story. With show-stopping production numbers, lavish scenery, and professional costumes, be sure not to miss this classic holiday tradition!

Emerald City Theatrical presents a beautifully staged, incredibly cast staging of A Christmas Carol, the Musical, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens.

Back for their third year at the MRPAC, see why audiences were raving about this exquisite production. Make it a new tradition, and spend your holiday season at the MRPAC.