A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR THE KERRVILLE COMMUNITY Will Take Place at Club Passim in August

Club Passim will host A Benefit Concert for the Kerrville Community with Janet Feld & Friends on August 28 at 8:00 p.m., bringing together six Boston-area musicians to raise funds for flood relief in Kerr County, Texas.

The event is spearheaded by Janet Feld, an award-winning songwriter and longtime guitar and songwriting instructor at the Passim School of Music. Feld has performed at the Kerrville Folk Festival and other folk venues nationwide over the course of nearly four decades.

“When the floods hit Kerr County, I was heartbroken and keen to help out in whatever ways I could,” said Feld. “While it felt good to donate some money and amplify helpful info on social media, I'm grateful to have been able to schedule a benefit at Club Passim with a few of my dear friends. Hosting a benefit at the club is a way for us to help one of our folk family ‘neighbors.’”

The concert will be presented in an in-the-round format, with three artists performing in each set. Joining Feld are five local songwriters: Esther Friedman, a Boston-based acoustic artist; Chris Lavancher, known for cinematic, character-driven songs and a Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artist; Erin Ash Sullivan, winner of the Rose Garden Coffeehouse Performing Songwriter Competition; Mark Stepakoff, a longtime fixture of the Boston folk scene admired for his wry and poignant material; and Doug Kwartler, a performer and producer (The Lied To’s) whose work has been featured on TV and radio around the world.

“The Passim family and Kerrville festival are both places that nurture the evolution of songwriters from open mic to headliner,” Feld added. “There’s a quote from Mister Rogers about disasters—‘look for the helpers.’ I decided to organize this benefit so I can be one of them.”

Michael Busack, Executive Director of Passim, added: “For Passim, our commitment to the music community happens not just locally but across the country. Passim has always stepped up to help fellow musicians in times of need, and here the musicians are stepping up to help important communities affected by this terrible natural disaster.”

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Kerrville Folk Festival, which is distributing aid to local organizations working on the front lines of the recovery effort. Tickets are now available at www.passim.org.