Washington Pavilion Opens GROW IT!, New Agricultural-Themed Exhibits

Today the Washington Pavilion unveiled the newest addition to Kirby Science Discovery Center (KSDC): "Grow It!" features 3,000 square feet of new agricultural-themed exhibits as part of the center's third floor dedicated to the state of South Dakota. The new area of exhibits completes the final phase of an extensive overhaul of the floor that began in May 2019.

"It is truly a pleasure to share our newest exhibit with the community. Since 2015, we have been making enhancements and renovations on every single floor of the Kirby Science Discovery Center," says Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion President and CEO. "Especially now after our recent reopening, we are grateful and thrilled to showcase 'Grow It!' as the final piece of our completely renovated South Dakota-themed floor."

"Grow It!" offers new hands-on experiences that will inspire children to connect, engage and learn while having fun. Exhibits and activities include:

-Climb into a tractor cab and imagine a day in the life of a farmer by driving through a field and controlling a throttle, lights and sounds.

-Pick crops of corn, soybeans, sunflowers and turnips for inspection at the Crop Lab for pretend play in the Barn Marketplace.

-Explore tunnels to see what happens underground. Discover the inside life of bugs and the valuable role they play in soil health.

-Learn about biofuel and animal feed.

-Feel the sun, wind and other different types of South Dakota weather in a 4D theater experience.

"Our team at the Washington Pavilion has been diligently planning and working on all of the 'Grow It!' details for over two years. It is our love letter to folks who live, work and farm in South Dakota and our surrounding area," said Jason Folkerts, Washington Pavilion Director of Museums. "These exhibits are so fun and interactive - I really think 'Grow It!' has something for everyone. Kids will not want to leave!"

The new exhibits are possible due to the support of third floor sponsor, Avera, and the exhibit area sponsor, South Dakota Corn. Individual exhibit sponsors are Keloland Media Group, Pipestone, POET, Raven Industries and South Dakota State University. Additionally, the City of Sioux Falls played a major role in supporting the renovations made in the Kirby Science Discovery Center as well as helping bring new exhibits to the community.

Other recent additions to KSDC include Space Animation Station and Gravity Floor exhibits in Space: An Out-of-This-World Experience located on 2nd floor and a new Reaction Time Race in Health Quest by Sanford Health on 4th floor.

Washington Pavilion members can visit the exhibits for free. Daily admission rates apply for non-members.

For more information, call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org.

