WAITRESS Announces Two Local Young Actresses Cast as LULU

The Tony-nominated hilarious, hit musical WAITRESS, opening November 7, 2019 has cast two young area actresses to take on the role of "Lulu" during the Boise engagement.

Hazel Davis, 5 years old, of Nampa, and Caslin Stull, 5 years old, of Boise will alternate the role of "Lulu," the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna.

WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu." Both girls were chosen via an audition process held at the Morrison Center on September 30, 2019. Over 24 girls participated in the auditions, which were presided over by members of the WAITRESS company. The character of "Lulu" is cast locally in each week long tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 2 performances each during the engagement.

Caslin Stull

Kindergarten at The Village Charter School

Caslin is a creative genius who questions everything her parents ask of her but surprisingly follows a director's requests to a T. Along with being the friendliest kid you'll ever meet, she's a deep thinker who loves to imagine a flexible world filled with unexpected surprises! She loves playing outside and with her friends (which is anyone she meets). Caslin has been in numerous commercials, including the lead in a PSA about domestic violence. She has also been in a few short films. But Waitress is her first ever theatrical production and she is so excited to be on the stage like her sisters!



Quote from Mom: "I got sent the audition announcement probably a dozen times by friends in the community. And I was pretty sure that if Caslin was on her game and what the directors were looking for then she could really be cast. Because she's heart-melting. She's a sincere bucket of love with just a twinkle of impishness and a talented little actress to boot."

Quote from Dad: "I'm shocked, Shocked, I tell you, that our most dramatic child is cast in a touring Broadway play."

Hazel Davis

Kindergarten at Purple Sage Elementary

Hazel JenElise Davis is an empathetic, courageous, outgoing kindergartener. She is a fierce lover and protector of her family and friends. In addition to dancing and singing she loves camping and playing with her babies. She is grateful to be making her stage debut in the broadway production Waitress.

She says she is "brave like a shark"

About WAITRESS:

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting For Godot), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O'Brien and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin), recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune.

Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

For more tour information, please visit WaitressTour.com





