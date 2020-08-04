The 13th Annual Family of Woman Film Festival Moves Online

This year's theme is "Women Who Won't Be Stopped."

The 13th annual Family of Woman Film Festival is moving online this year, due to the current global health crisis. Through The Community Library, the virtual event will be free to the public, The Idaho Press reports.

The virtual event will run from September 8 to 13, with programs starting at 6 p.m. and the theme is "Women Who Won't Be Stopped."

The films included in the festival are:

"The Perfect Candidate," a dramatic comedy from Saudi Arabia

"Councilwoman," a documentary from the U.S.

"Apache 8," a documentary from the U.S.

"A Girl From Mogadishu," a drama from Somalia and the Republic of Ireland

"King of Masks," a drama from China.

Exact dates for the film are to be announced.

Read the full story HERE.

The Family of Woman Film Festival was founded in 2008 to support the work of UNFPA, the United Nations agency for reproductive health and women's rights.

