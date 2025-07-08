 tracking pixel
THE BFG Comes to the Egyptian Theatre This Month

Performances run July 24-26.

Egyptian YouTheatre returns to the main Egyptian Theatre stage for our summer Production!

This stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book about the 24-feet-tall Big Friendly Giant and a little orphan called Sophie brings some of Dahl’s most memorable characters to life.

The BFG and Sophie team up to save the children of England from the child-eating giants Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater, Bonecruncher, Meatdripper, Childchewer and Gizzardgulper. They are assisted by the Queen of England and the Heads of the Army and Airforce with their helicopters.

Showtimes:

Thursday, July 24th @ 7pm

Friday, July 25th @ 7pm

Saturday, July 26th @ 7pm




