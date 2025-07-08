THE BFG Comes to the Egyptian Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Egyptian YouTheatre returns to the main Egyptian Theatre stage for our summer Production!

This stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book about the 24-feet-tall Big Friendly Giant and a little orphan called Sophie brings some of Dahl’s most memorable characters to life.

The BFG and Sophie team up to save the children of England from the child-eating giants Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater, Bonecruncher, Meatdripper, Childchewer and Gizzardgulper. They are assisted by the Queen of England and the Heads of the Army and Airforce with their helicopters.

Showtimes:

Thursday, July 24th @ 7pm

Friday, July 25th @ 7pm

Saturday, July 26th @ 7pm