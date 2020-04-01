Stage Coach Theatre Announces 40th Season Including BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS & More

During this time of COVID 19, we all need something to look forward to. With optimism that this crisis will be behind us, Stage Coach Theatre presents this amazing Season 40 lineup in the sincere hope that it provides a sense of joyful anticipation that we will once again be able to gather together to be entertained by great theater in a great venue. Please join us in looking forward to a future with plenty of laughter, lots of music and a little escapist drama.

1. "Barefoot In The Park" by Neil Simon, directed by Jeanna Vickery - Aug 28 to Sept 12, 2020

2. "The Rocky Horror Show" by Richard O'Brien, directed by Ian Taylor - Oct 9 to Oct 31, 2020

3. "The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)" by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, directed by Courtney Ransom - Nov 27 to Dec 19, 2020

4. "The Trouble With Tourists" by Becky Kimsey, directed by Becky Kimsey - Jan 15 to Feb 6, 2021

5. "Beehive: The 60's Musical" by Larry Gallagher, directed by Kelliey Chavez - March 4 to March 20, 2021

6. "Ben Hur" by Patrick Barlow, directed by Curtis Ransom - April 16 to May 1 2021

7. "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" with book by Jeffrey Lane and music by David Yazbeck , directed by Taylor Vickers - May 28 to June 19, 2021

8. "The Curious Savage" by John Patrick, directed by Megan Smith - July 16 to July 31, 2021

Season ticket information for Season 40 will be available soon! We look forward to sharing this amazing line-up with all of you soon!

Graphic by Lexi Chavez





