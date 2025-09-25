SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to Aspire Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shrek the Musical is coming to Aspire Community Theatre next year. Performances will run April 24 - May 3.

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero.

Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

Shrek presents a treasure trove of creative opportunities, including costumes, sets, puppets (there is a fire-breathing dragon after all) and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

