Peter Frampton Comes to Boise in June

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Peter Frampton, unveils a slew of additional shows ahead of the “Let’s Do It Again!” tour set for this spring. The newly confirmed dates include Bend, Oregon’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Boise, Idaho’s Idaho Central Arena (June 17, 2025), Las Vegas, Nevada’s The Pearl and more.

Tickets for the new dates will be available at 10 A.M. local time on Friday, February 14 at peterframpton.com. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Kicking off next month, the first leg of Frampton’s “Let’s Do It Again!” tour includes stops at Chicago’s Chicago Theatre, Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater, Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre and more.

Upon confirming the tour last month, Frampton shared, “I am so thrilled to be able to come out and play again for you, it’s been a spectacular year, looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”

The upcoming performances arrive on the heels of a landmark 2024 for the musician, who, in addition to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, played concerts to rave reviews at venues across the U.S. Frampton’s “Never Say Never,” “Never EVER Say Never” and subsequent “Positively Thankful” tours were unexpected by fans after the legendary musician shared his diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis.

