ON THE OTHER HAND, WE'RE HAPPY Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre

Performances will run January 22 - February 8, 2025.

By: Dec. 02, 2024
ON THE OTHER HAND, WE'RE HAPPY Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre Image
On the Other Hand, We're Happy is coming to Boise Contemporary Theatre next year. Performances will run January 22 - February 8, 2025.

A single dad meets his adopted daughter for the first time. Then he agrees to meet her birth-mother. When their two worlds collide, will what they have in common outweigh their differences? A one-off meeting. But three lives will be changed forever. One the One Hand, We're Happy is a tender, funny, hopeful play about being a mum when your name is Dad. 

The production is written by Daf James. Learn more and get tickets here.




