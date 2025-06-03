Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Neighborhood Concert Series returns to Sunset Park this summer. The performance is on June 11, 2025.

Get ready for another summer packed with free summer concerts in the parks. We are entering the 5th year of the Neighborhood Concert Series, where we have partnered with Lost Grove Brewing, St. Luke's Health Plan, and the City of Boise Arts & History Department to bring live music to neighborhoods around Boise.

The concert will feature music from Andrew Sheppard Band, Peg Leg Annies, and The Moody Jews of Boise.

Comments

Best Touring Production - Live Standings Hadestown - 10% Wicked - 8% Hamilton - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds