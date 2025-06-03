The performance is on June 11, 2025.
Neighborhood Concert Series returns to Sunset Park this summer. The performance is on June 11, 2025.
Get ready for another summer packed with free summer concerts in the parks. We are entering the 5th year of the Neighborhood Concert Series, where we have partnered with Lost Grove Brewing, St. Luke's Health Plan, and the City of Boise Arts & History Department to bring live music to neighborhoods around Boise.
The concert will feature music from Andrew Sheppard Band, Peg Leg Annies, and The Moody Jews of Boise.
