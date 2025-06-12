NOISES OFF Comes to Idaho Shakespeare Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Noises Off by Michael Frayn, directed by Christopher Liam Moore, is coming to Idaho Shakespeare Festival. Performances run June 13- July 5.

This sidesplitting romp takes you behind the scenes as one hilariously dysfunctional cast stumbles through rehearsals, opening night jitters and several escalating disasters.

Doors slam, sardines fly and love triangles tangle as this award-winning farce sneaks a hysterical backstage peek at a production that teeters on the precipice of pandemonium and tests the limits of the adage “the show must go on.”

Noises Off is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Comments