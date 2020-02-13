INVISIBLE EDDIE to Have World Premiere at Stage Coach Theatre



Invisible Eddie is a hilarious new comedy about Eddie; a timid introvert still living in his aunt Mary's flat in London. When he loses his job, Mary and her fiancé George decide to have Eddie hypnotized to make him feel invincible around strangers. Unfortunately, the Hypnotist (who has had a few too many) mistakenly convinces Eddie that he is "invisible" around strangers instead. Throw in a cockney superintendent, a lustful landlady, a blustering boss, a blind Bonny and a baited barkeep at the Cock and Poppy Pub and you've got yourself a cracking good British Comedy!

The World Premiere of Invisible Eddie is set to open at Stage Coach Theatre on February 28 th and will run for three weeks closing on March 14 th . The Invisible Eddie cast features: Triston Jackson, Jeanna Vickery, Curtis Ransom, Kevin Kimsey, Erin Edwards, Deanna Hamilton and Jane Crowe.

Stage Coach Theatre is located at 4802 W Emerald St in Boise 83706. Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased online through the theater website www.stagecoachtheatre.com or reservations can be made by calling 208-342-2000. A full bar (operated by Capitol Bar) will be open in the theater lobby before every performance and during intermission.

This will be Becky Kimsey's fourth time directing her own World Premiere Production in the Treasure Valley. Each of her previous World Premieres; The Baker's Dozen (Boise Little Theater 2019), Gladys Nights (Stage Coach Theatre 2018) and Playing Bridge (Stage Coach Theatre 2019) have been awarded "Best Production" and "Best Director" by the respective producing theaters.

In 2017, Becky Kimsey and a small cast and crew were asked to perform a segment of Playing Bridge for the NYNW Theater Festival at The Duke Theater on Broadway in New York City. Her team performed in front of several Theater Producers and Directors, and the performance led them all the way to the finals that year. In 2018, Becky Kimsey was the recipient of the Idaho Arts Commission Fellowship Grant. The grant provided her with enough funds to take a trip to London where she gained inspiration and research to finish writing Invisible Eddie.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Gladys Nights was picked up by Heuer Publishing and is now available for domestic and International licensing with productions already scheduled in the U.S. and Canada. Canada. Invisible Eddie is also now available for licensing in the UK and can be found at: Smith Scripts, UK