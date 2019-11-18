George Lopez Returns To Boise In January

George Lopez has announced he'll return to the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts in Boise, ID as part of his Live in Concert tour. Lopez is currently on the road, bringing his stand up comedy tour to arenas across the country. A venue presale begins Thursday, November 21 at 10am local, and tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 22 at 10am local. For a list of full tour stops and VIP upgrades, please visit georgelopez.com/tour.

George Lopez's multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy, and late-night television. Lopez recently completed his standup comedy tour, The Comedy Get Down, with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer. The comedians also debuted their BET scripted comedy series based on their tour. Lopez debuted his third solo stand-up special It's Not Me, It's You in 2012 on HBO. Lopez also voiced animated characters in a string of animated blockbuster films including Zook in Gnome Alone, Rafael in Rio and Rio 2 along with Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg, Thurman in Escape from Planet Earth opposite Jane Lynch and Sofia Vergara, Grouchy Smurf in The Smurfs 1 and 2, and The Beverly Hills Chihuahua 1, 2, and 3. His recent film credits include the box-office hit Valentine's Day directed by Garry Marshall, River Runs Red, Swing Vote, Henry Poole Is Here and Balls of Fury. In 2015, Lopez was seen in the Lionsgate inspirational drama, Spare Parts. Produced by Lopez, the film is based on a true story about four undocumented Mexican-American teenagers from Phoenix who team up to build an underwater robot that wins the national robotics competition. He recently wrapped shooting the upcoming crime thriller The Tax Collector with Shia LaBeouf and Lana Parrilla. David Ayer wrote the screenplay and directed the film.

In May 2004, Lopez's autobiography, Why You Crying?, entered The New York Times Bestsellers List Top 20. The book was co-written by Emmy-winning writer and sportscaster Armen Keteyian. Lopez released his second memoir, I'm Not Gonna Lie And Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50, in 2013 where he tells the unabashed and hilarious truth about aging - as only he can. Lopez was also the focus of the award-winning documentary Brown is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream.

In 2006, Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, Time named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America, and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities.





