ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT Comes to the Morrison Center This Year

The event is set for October 8.
Get ready to experience the magic of Encanto like never before! Dress up like your favorite Madrigal family member, and get ready to sing along, dance in your seat, and definitely not talk about Bruno!
This is your chance to see the entire feature-length film on the big screen with an on-stage band performing all the record-breaking songs from the beloved soundtrack. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to sing and dance along with the movie that captured hearts worldwide!
Date: Oct 08, 2023
Event Starts: 2:00 PM
Ticket Prices: $39.50, $49.50, $69.50 (plus ticketing fees)
Availability: On Sale Now
Doors Open: 1:00 P.M.
