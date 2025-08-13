Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre To Host 5th Annual Carnival Party Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre will host its 5th Annual Carnival Party Fundraiser on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Best Western Plus Coeur d’Alene Inn.

The evening will feature live music, a costume contest, carnival games, and a photo booth, along with a catered dinner and signature cocktails.

Guests can also enjoy a live painting demonstration, with all auction and raffle proceeds directly supporting the nonprofit theatre’s mission to uplift artists and enrich the community.

Ticket Information

Table for 8: $1,200

Individual Tickets: $150

Doors open at 4:45 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Coeur d’Alene Inn, 506 West Appleway Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814. Tickets are available at cstidaho.com/fundraiser.