Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BREAKING: TONY AWARDS WILL BE HELD AT THE WINTER GARDEN THEATRE Watch Party Will Be Held At The Broadway Theatre

CATS To Play Morrison Center Beginning 10/29

pixeltracker

The beloved musical featuring new sound design, direction, and choreography for a new generation.

Aug. 11, 2021  
CATS To Play Morrison Center Beginning 10/29

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! The production will play from October 29th through October 31st, 2021.

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory".

Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

Tickets are available at https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/cats.


Related Articles View More Boise Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Edred Utomi Photo
Edred Utomi
Courtney Mack Photo
Courtney Mack
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

More Hot Stories For You

  • Pacific Symphony Will Travel Throughout Orange County To Perform Free Concerts This Month
  • Wes Williams, Mia Massaro & More to Star 2021-22 North American Tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN; Get a First Look!
  • Audra Mcdonald Will Appear On 'Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations With Patrick Cassidy' This Week
  • Santa Barbara Symphony Announces In-Person 2021/22 Season