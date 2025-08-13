CABERNET CABARET To Bring Wine & Live Music To Coeur D’alene Summer Theatre Studio

The one-night-only event will take place October 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre will host Cabernet Cabaret on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at its Studio space, located at 4951 Building Center Dr #108 in Coeur d’Alene.
This intimate evening will feature a curated selection of bold, velvety Cabernet wines paired with gourmet bites, live music, and sultry performances in a theatrical setting.
The event offers limited seating for an immersive experience designed for both wine lovers and musical theatre enthusiasts. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at cstidaho.com/tickets/cabernet-cabaret.
