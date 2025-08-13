CABERNET CABARET To Bring Wine & Live Music To Coeur D’alene Summer Theatre Studio

 tracker
Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre will host Cabernet Cabaret on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at its Studio space, located at 4951 Building Center Dr #108 in Coeur d’Alene.

This intimate evening will feature a curated selection of bold, velvety Cabernet wines paired with gourmet bites, live music, and sultry performances in a theatrical setting.

The event offers limited seating for an immersive experience designed for both wine lovers and musical theatre enthusiasts. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at cstidaho.com/tickets/cabernet-cabaret.




