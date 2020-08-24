Boise State Will Offer Diverse Dance Classes Through its Dance Minor Program

Internships are also available at Idaho Dance Theatre, which will allow students to be choreographed by professionals.

Boise State will offer dance classes through its dance minor program, to all students regardless of major, Arbiter Online reports.

Marla Hansen, director of the dance minor program, will teach the classical ballet and pointe technique classes, as well as the Movement and Dance for the Performing Artist class. There will also be musical theatre, fight scene choreography and repertory courses.

"It's a diverse, comprehensive program with a variety of classes and levels, despite being only a minor," Hansen said.

"Dance is difficult to do alone, so it's been extremely challenging lately, last semester included. It's going to be hard this semester, adapting to a new style of class that won't come close to a class we knew before COVID-19. I want people to stay healthy so we can keep dancing," Hansen said.

Read more on Arbiter Online.

